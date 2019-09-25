South America
It's a Hard Knock Life
Season 23 E 1 • 09/25/2019
Cartman joins Kyle at the Detention Center.
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01:33
A Big FattySouth AmericaS23 E1
As the home-grown movement continues, a shadowy figure arises to stop it.
09/25/2019
02:04
A Fun HobbySouth AmericaS23 E1
Randy learns the truth about why sales of Tegridy Weed are falling and promises to do something about it.
09/25/2019
01:04
A Gift From GodSouth AmericaS23 E1
Randy and Towelie argue about the future of Tegridy and Tegridy Farms.
09/25/2019
01:24
Broflovski!?South AmericaS23 E1
Kyle and a group of other kids arrive at the Detention Center.
09/25/2019
00:36
Call Me a TowelSouth AmericaS23 E1
Randy develops a new sense of purpose and vows to make Tegridy the biggest weed brand in the country.
09/25/2019
01:51
Creating a Mexican JokerSouth AmericaS23 E1
At the Detention Center, Kyle explains how villains are created.
09/25/2019
01:24
Crimson DawnSouth AmericaS23 E2
Stan's new band, Crimson Dawn makes it debut at South Park's Autumn Fest.
10/03/2019
00:32
Drum Up a Little BusinessSouth AmericaS23 E2
Randy heads for China to create more opportunities for Tegridy.
10/03/2019
01:09
Government is StupidSouth AmericaS23 E1
Randy takes his frustrations about home-grown weed to the City Council.
09/25/2019
01:20
Healthy CompetitionSouth AmericaS23 E2
Randy learns he may not be the first one to have the idea of getting new customers in China.
10/03/2019
01:05
I Didn't Stop to ThinkSouth AmericaS23 E1
Still locked up in the Detention Center, Cartman realizes he may have gone to far and tries to help Kyle.
09/25/2019
00:49
I'll Grow My Own WeedSouth AmericaS23 E1
With his Tegridy in question, Randy starts to lose his grip on reality.
09/25/2019
00:48
Maybe This IS the FlashbackSouth AmericaS23 E1
In an effort to stop Mexican Joker, the leaders of the detention center realize they may actually be creating Mexican Joker instead.
09/25/2019
01:05
Puppet ShowSouth AmericaS23 E1
The staff at the Detention Center stage a puppet show to teach the kids about the danger of Mexican Joker.
09/25/2019
01:36
We ARE AmericansSouth AmericaS23 E1
An anonymous tip leads I.C.E. to raid the Broflovski family's home and send them all off to detention camps.
09/25/2019
01:24
Well, This is NiceSouth AmericaS23 E1
As Cartman laments the plight of the world the younger generations will inherit, something happens that changes his outlook.
09/25/2019