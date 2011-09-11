South America
HOW NOW INDIAN?!!?
Season 15 E 13 • 11/09/2011
Miles Standish appeals to the boys for help.
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01:23
A Real, Live Native AmericanSouth AmericaS15 E13
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the class gets a special guest lecturer.
11/09/2011
01:08
Almost Like a Puritan LadySouth AmericaS15 E13
Scientists discover more information about the alien pilgrim, while the boys plan to save Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:46
Ancient Alien Thanksgiving?!?South AmericaS15 E13
The boys learn some interesting things about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:26
Cartman's Mom is So Poor...South AmericaS15 E14
Cartman discovers the horrifying truth about South Park's new poor kid.
11/16/2011
01:10
I'm Not The Poor Kid In SchoolSouth AmericaS15 E14
Cartman and Kenny finally return to South Park Elementary.
11/16/2011
00:57
I'm White Trash and I'm In Trouble?!?South AmericaS15 E14
The Foster Parents get "in trouble", while the case worker tries to right his wrongs.
11/16/2011
01:55
It's a Pilgrim, Sir!South AmericaS15 E13
The History Channel dives deeper into the roots of Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:00
Karen's Guardian AngelSouth AmericaS15 E14
Mysterion drops by the foster home to offer words of encouragement.
11/16/2011
02:04
Open Your Wormhole!South AmericaS15 E13
Miles Standish and The History Channel devise a plan to open Natalie's Portman's portal.
11/09/2011
01:46
Professor of Thanksgiving, Ph.D.South AmericaS15 E13
After the boys appear on The History Channel, they have to face the consequences.
11/09/2011
01:25
Thank You, Kyle of DeVrySouth AmericaS15 E13
Kyle finally gets Natalie Portman to open her wormhole.
11/09/2011
01:18
The True Story Behind ThanksgivingSouth AmericaS15 E13
Miles Standish returns to command the Pilgrim armies, and the battle for stuffing comes to an end.
11/09/2011
01:21
True DatSouth AmericaS15 E13
The History Channel tests Kyle's theory about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:46
We ARE the History Channel!South AmericaS15 E13
The boys are picked up and questioned about their Thanksgiving report.
11/09/2011
00:45
Where Are You, Miles Standish?South AmericaS15 E13
Tensions rise between the Pilgrims and Indians.
11/09/2011
01:38
White Trash In TroubleSouth AmericaS15 E14
The town watches as the police bust the McKormicks.
11/16/2011