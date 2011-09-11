South America
It's a Pilgrim, Sir!
Season 15 E 13 • 11/09/2011
The History Channel dives deeper into the roots of Thanksgiving.
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01:23
A Real, Live Native AmericanSouth AmericaS15 E13
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the class gets a special guest lecturer.
11/09/2011
01:08
Almost Like a Puritan LadySouth AmericaS15 E13
Scientists discover more information about the alien pilgrim, while the boys plan to save Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:46
Ancient Alien Thanksgiving?!?South AmericaS15 E13
The boys learn some interesting things about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:22
I'm Here to Help You!South AmericaS15 E12
Kyle and the boys try to warn Cartman about the lurking danger.
11/02/2011
01:55
It's a Pilgrim, Sir!South AmericaS15 E13
The History Channel dives deeper into the roots of Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:22
Occupy The RestroomSouth AmericaS15 E12
Cartman retreats to a safe haven. Meanwhile, Butters forms his own movement.
11/02/2011
02:04
Open Your Wormhole!South AmericaS15 E13
Miles Standish and The History Channel devise a plan to open Natalie's Portman's portal.
11/09/2011
01:46
Professor of Thanksgiving, Ph.D.South AmericaS15 E13
After the boys appear on The History Channel, they have to face the consequences.
11/09/2011
01:59
Stay Cooooool.....South AmericaS15 E12
The 99% rally gets out of hand, while Peter Panda meets an unfortunate fate.
11/02/2011
01:25
Thank You, Kyle of DeVrySouth AmericaS15 E13
Kyle finally gets Natalie Portman to open her wormhole.
11/09/2011
01:18
The True Story Behind ThanksgivingSouth AmericaS15 E13
Miles Standish returns to command the Pilgrim armies, and the battle for stuffing comes to an end.
11/09/2011
01:21
True DatSouth AmericaS15 E13
The History Channel tests Kyle's theory about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:04
WE ARE THE 99%!!South AmericaS15 E12
Michael Moore joins the protesters, while the boys try to get to the bottom of Cartman's troubles.
11/02/2011
01:46
We ARE the History Channel!South AmericaS15 E13
The boys are picked up and questioned about their Thanksgiving report.
11/09/2011
00:45
Where Are You, Miles Standish?South AmericaS15 E13
Tensions rise between the Pilgrims and Indians.
11/09/2011
01:38
White Trash In TroubleSouth AmericaS15 E14
The town watches as the police bust the McKormicks.
11/16/2011