South America
Karen's Guardian Angel
Season 15 E 14 • 11/16/2011
Mysterion drops by the foster home to offer words of encouragement.
More
Watching
01:08
Almost Like a Puritan LadySouth AmericaS15 E13
Scientists discover more information about the alien pilgrim, while the boys plan to save Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:26
Cartman's Mom is So Poor...South AmericaS15 E14
Cartman discovers the horrifying truth about South Park's new poor kid.
11/16/2011
00:52
I'm Not a ChickSouth AmericaS16 E1
the TSA is out enforcing the new toilet safety laws.
03/14/2012
01:10
I'm Not The Poor Kid In SchoolSouth AmericaS15 E14
Cartman and Kenny finally return to South Park Elementary.
11/16/2011
00:57
I'm White Trash and I'm In Trouble?!?South AmericaS15 E14
The Foster Parents get "in trouble", while the case worker tries to right his wrongs.
11/16/2011
01:00
Karen's Guardian AngelSouth AmericaS15 E14
Mysterion drops by the foster home to offer words of encouragement.
11/16/2011
01:01
Mind if I Touch Your Balls, Sir?South AmericaS16 E1
Cartman and the townspeople feel the effects of TSA delays.
03/14/2012
02:28
Oh Geez, That's EmbarrasingSouth AmericaS16 E1
Clyde's mother lectures him on toilet etiquette, and the whole class finds out.
03/14/2012
02:04
Open Your Wormhole!South AmericaS15 E13
Miles Standish and The History Channel devise a plan to open Natalie's Portman's portal.
11/09/2011
02:23
Sir HarringtonSouth AmericaS16 E1
The entire town holds a sueance and learns the true way to use a toilet.
03/14/2012
01:18
The True Story Behind ThanksgivingSouth AmericaS15 E13
Miles Standish returns to command the Pilgrim armies, and the battle for stuffing comes to an end.
11/09/2011
01:21
True DatSouth AmericaS15 E13
The History Channel tests Kyle's theory about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:46
We ARE the History Channel!South AmericaS15 E13
The boys are picked up and questioned about their Thanksgiving report.
11/09/2011
01:38
White Trash In TroubleSouth AmericaS15 E14
The town watches as the police bust the McKormicks.
11/16/2011