The Games Begin

00:41
The Special OlympicsSouth ParkS8 E2
The boys agree to cheer for Timmy and Jimmy at the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:00
Cartman's Special PlanSouth ParkS8 E2
Cartman wants to pretend to have a disability so he can win the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
00:35
Parent's ConsentSouth ParkS8 E2
Cartman needs a parent to sign up for the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:27
A Chance to ChangeSouth ParkS8 E2
Cartman convinces his mom to sign him up for the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:11
First and LastSouth ParkS8 E2
Cartman can't keep up with the competition at the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:10
Hail Mel Gibson, AmenSouth ParkS8 E3
Kyle admits that Cartman was right about the Jews.
03/31/2004
01:19
Aramaic, Cool!South ParkS8 E3
Cartman leads his Mel Gibson fan club on an anti-Semitic march.
03/31/2004
01:42
That Was A Snuff Film!South ParkS8 E3
Stan and Kenny hate "The Passion" and want their money back.
03/31/2004
00:48
Mel Gibson SingsSouth ParkS8 E3
Stan and Kenny escape from Mel Gibson's house with their eighteen dollars.
03/31/2004
01:27
Kyle Sees The PassionSouth ParkS8 E3
Kyle watches in horror as Jesus suffers onscreen.
03/31/2004
01:36
Licking Mel Gibson's BallsSouth ParkS8 E3
Cartman and Stan fight about "The Passion" over the phone without recognizing each other.
03/31/2004