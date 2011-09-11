South Park
Open Your Eyes
Season 15 E 13 • 11/09/2011
Kyle and Miles Standish have a heart to heart.
More
Watching
00:45
Where Are You, Miles Standish?South ParkS15 E13
Tensions rise between the Pilgrims and Indians.
11/09/2011
01:23
A Real, Live Native AmericanSouth ParkS15 E13
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the class gets a special guest lecturer.
11/09/2011
01:25
Thank You, Kyle of DeVrySouth ParkS15 E13
Kyle finally gets Natalie Portman to open her wormhole.
11/09/2011
01:55
It's a Pilgrim, Sir!South ParkS15 E13
The History Channel dives deeper into the roots of Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:46
Ancient Alien Thanksgiving?!?South ParkS15 E13
The boys learn some interesting things about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:46
We ARE the History Channel!South ParkS15 E13
The boys are picked up and questioned about their Thanksgiving report.
11/09/2011
01:21
True DatSouth ParkS15 E13
The History Channel tests Kyle's theory about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:08
Almost Like a Puritan LadySouth ParkS15 E13
Scientists discover more information about the alien pilgrim, while the boys plan to save Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
02:04
Open Your Wormhole!South ParkS15 E13
Miles Standish and The History Channel devise a plan to open Natalie's Portman's portal.
11/09/2011
01:18
The True Story Behind ThanksgivingSouth ParkS15 E13
Miles Standish returns to command the Pilgrim armies, and the battle for stuffing comes to an end.
11/09/2011
01:38
White Trash In TroubleSouth ParkS15 E14
The town watches as the police bust the McKormicks.
11/16/2011
01:26
Cartman's Mom is So Poor...South ParkS15 E14
Cartman discovers the horrifying truth about South Park's new poor kid.
11/16/2011
01:00
Karen's Guardian AngelSouth ParkS15 E14
Mysterion drops by the foster home to offer words of encouragement.
11/16/2011
00:57
I'm White Trash and I'm In Trouble?!?South ParkS15 E14
The Foster Parents get "in trouble", while the case worker tries to right his wrongs.
11/16/2011
01:10
I'm Not The Poor Kid In SchoolSouth ParkS15 E14
Cartman and Kenny finally return to South Park Elementary.
11/16/2011