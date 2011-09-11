South Park

Open Your Eyes

Season 15 E 13 • 11/09/2011

Kyle and Miles Standish have a heart to heart.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

00:45

Where Are You, Miles Standish?
South ParkS15 E13

Tensions rise between the Pilgrims and Indians.
11/09/2011
01:23

A Real, Live Native American
South ParkS15 E13

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the class gets a special guest lecturer.
11/09/2011
01:25

Thank You, Kyle of DeVry
South ParkS15 E13

Kyle finally gets Natalie Portman to open her wormhole.
11/09/2011
01:55

It's a Pilgrim, Sir!
South ParkS15 E13

The History Channel dives deeper into the roots of Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:46

Ancient Alien Thanksgiving?!?
South ParkS15 E13

The boys learn some interesting things about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:46

We ARE the History Channel!
South ParkS15 E13

The boys are picked up and questioned about their Thanksgiving report.
11/09/2011
01:21

True Dat
South ParkS15 E13

The History Channel tests Kyle's theory about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:06

Stuffing Shortage
South ParkS15 E13

Cartman makes a horrifying discovery.
11/09/2011
01:22

HOW NOW INDIAN?!!?
South ParkS15 E13

Miles Standish appeals to the boys for help.
11/09/2011
01:08

Almost Like a Puritan Lady
South ParkS15 E13

Scientists discover more information about the alien pilgrim, while the boys plan to save Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
01:58

Open Your Eyes
South ParkS15 E13

Kyle and Miles Standish have a heart to heart.
11/09/2011
02:04

Open Your Wormhole!
South ParkS15 E13

Miles Standish and The History Channel devise a plan to open Natalie's Portman's portal.
11/09/2011
01:18

The True Story Behind Thanksgiving
South ParkS15 E13

Miles Standish returns to command the Pilgrim armies, and the battle for stuffing comes to an end.
11/09/2011
01:38

White Trash In Trouble
South ParkS15 E14

The town watches as the police bust the McKormicks.
11/16/2011
01:26

Cartman's Mom is So Poor...
South ParkS15 E14

Cartman discovers the horrifying truth about South Park's new poor kid.
11/16/2011
01:00

Karen's Guardian Angel
South ParkS15 E14

Mysterion drops by the foster home to offer words of encouragement.
11/16/2011
01:22

Greeley Elementary
South ParkS15 E14

Kenny shows Cartman around their new school.
11/16/2011
00:57

I'm White Trash and I'm In Trouble?!?
South ParkS15 E14

The Foster Parents get "in trouble", while the case worker tries to right his wrongs.
11/16/2011
01:10

I'm Not The Poor Kid In School
South ParkS15 E14

Cartman and Kenny finally return to South Park Elementary.
11/16/2011
01:15

Look Before You Sit
South ParkS16 E1

The town mourns the loss of Clyde's Mother.
03/14/2012
01:01

Mind if I Touch Your Balls, Sir?
South ParkS16 E1

Cartman and the townspeople feel the effects of TSA delays.
03/14/2012