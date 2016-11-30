South America

I'm Not REALLY a Troll

Season 20 E 9 • 11/30/2016

Gerald sits down with the Troll Hunter and tries to convince everyone that he is not a Troll.

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01:01

All You Guys, I'm Sorry
South AmericaS20 E9

Unsure about what will happen next, Gerald breaks down and apologizes to the other Trolls.
11/30/2016
01:39

Coming Together as a Community
South AmericaS20 E9

The town of South Park fears its internet secrets will finally be revealed by Troll Trace.
11/30/2016
01:08

Doing God's Work, Son
South AmericaS20 E10

While trolling, Kyle gets a call from the President-Elect pledging the support of the entire United States government. Meanwhile the Troll Hunter heads back to TrollTrace to stop Gerald from shutting down the servers.
12/07/2016
00:47

Generating Tons of Hate
South AmericaS20 E10

The Trolls and TrollTrace employees join forces to shut down the servers.
12/07/2016
01:48

Get On Your Computers
South AmericaS20 E10

The Pentagon prepares for the fall out once TrollTrace goes online. Meanwhile Kyle and the boys of South Park launch a coordinated cyber-strike on TrollTrace.
12/07/2016
01:01

I'm Not One of THEM
South AmericaS20 E9

Gerald tries to explain to the Troll Trace employees that he is not who they think he is.
11/30/2016
01:25

I'm Not REALLY a Troll
South AmericaS20 E9

Gerald sits down with the Troll Hunter and tries to convince everyone that he is not a Troll.
11/30/2016
01:27

Imagination and Technology
South AmericaS20 E8

Cartman, Heidi and Butters take a tour of the SpaceX facility.
11/16/2016
01:08

It Was Him All Along!?
South AmericaS20 E8

While Ike is being punished for trolling, Kyle comes to a realization about the true identity of the Troll.
11/16/2016
01:26

Life Goes On
South AmericaS20 E10

Kyle sums up the second chance we've been given after the internet crash. And the first new email goes out on the new internet.
12/07/2016
00:41

Milked Like a Goat
South AmericaS20 E10

Kyle finally tracks down Butters and Cartman and asks for their help.
12/07/2016
01:33

Mommy Got Out!
South AmericaS20 E10

As Gerald shuts down the first breaker in the TrollTrace mainframe, Sheila confronts Ike and Kyle.
12/07/2016
01:39

Mr. Slave?
South AmericaS20 E9

With the world on the brink of war, President Elect Garrison gets a phone call from his ex.
11/30/2016
00:59

NASA Is Super Jelly
South AmericaS20 E10

Heidi has a heart-to-heart with Cartman and Butters prepares the SpaceX reactor.
12/07/2016
01:00

Not Very Kind... to Man
South AmericaS20 E10

Cartman tries to convince Elon Musk to give up on Mars.
12/07/2016
01:16

Serious Diplomatic Stuff
South AmericaS20 E9

In a last ditch effort to save his dad, Kyle calls the President.
11/30/2016
00:59

Sick and Addicted
South AmericaS20 E9

Kyle and Ike sneak onto the internet to learn the world has turned against Denmark. With an attack imminent, they also discover their dad is in Denmark, working for the government.
11/30/2016
00:48

We Can Get Mankind to Mars
South AmericaS20 E10

Heidi and Elon Musk celebrate their success as Cartman and Butters look for a way to stop everyone from getting to Mars.
12/07/2016
00:53

What About Going to Mars?
South AmericaS20 E8

Cartman confronts Elon Musk about the reality of getting to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:14

You Little Monster
South AmericaS20 E9

Ike and Kyle devise a plan to get back on the internet, and the Troll Hunter puts his master plan into action.
11/30/2016
01:46

You're the Troll!
South AmericaS20 E9

Kyle discovers his father is the Troll and finally confronts Gerald.
11/30/2016