South America
Generating Tons of Hate
Season 20 E 10 • 12/07/2016
The Trolls and TrollTrace employees join forces to shut down the servers.
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Watching
01:01
All You Guys, I'm SorrySouth AmericaS20 E9
Unsure about what will happen next, Gerald breaks down and apologizes to the other Trolls.
11/30/2016
01:39
Coming Together as a CommunitySouth AmericaS20 E9
The town of South Park fears its internet secrets will finally be revealed by Troll Trace.
11/30/2016
01:08
Doing God's Work, SonSouth AmericaS20 E10
While trolling, Kyle gets a call from the President-Elect pledging the support of the entire United States government. Meanwhile the Troll Hunter heads back to TrollTrace to stop Gerald from shutting down the servers.
12/07/2016
00:47
Generating Tons of HateSouth AmericaS20 E10
The Trolls and TrollTrace employees join forces to shut down the servers.
12/07/2016
01:48
Get On Your ComputersSouth AmericaS20 E10
The Pentagon prepares for the fall out once TrollTrace goes online. Meanwhile Kyle and the boys of South Park launch a coordinated cyber-strike on TrollTrace.
12/07/2016
01:01
I'm Not One of THEMSouth AmericaS20 E9
Gerald tries to explain to the Troll Trace employees that he is not who they think he is.
11/30/2016
01:25
I'm Not REALLY a TrollSouth AmericaS20 E9
Gerald sits down with the Troll Hunter and tries to convince everyone that he is not a Troll.
11/30/2016
01:26
Life Goes OnSouth AmericaS20 E10
Kyle sums up the second chance we've been given after the internet crash. And the first new email goes out on the new internet.
12/07/2016
02:08
Making Excuses for Being Horrible PeopleSouth AmericaS20 E10
As Sheila begins her search of Gerald on TrollTrace, Gerald and Troll Hunter battle one last time and the internet is destroyed.
12/07/2016
00:41
Milked Like a GoatSouth AmericaS20 E10
Kyle finally tracks down Butters and Cartman and asks for their help.
12/07/2016
01:33
Mommy Got Out!South AmericaS20 E10
As Gerald shuts down the first breaker in the TrollTrace mainframe, Sheila confronts Ike and Kyle.
12/07/2016
01:39
Mr. Slave?South AmericaS20 E9
With the world on the brink of war, President Elect Garrison gets a phone call from his ex.
11/30/2016
00:59
NASA Is Super JellySouth AmericaS20 E10
Heidi has a heart-to-heart with Cartman and Butters prepares the SpaceX reactor.
12/07/2016
01:00
Not Very Kind... to ManSouth AmericaS20 E10
Cartman tries to convince Elon Musk to give up on Mars.
12/07/2016
01:16
Serious Diplomatic StuffSouth AmericaS20 E9
In a last ditch effort to save his dad, Kyle calls the President.
11/30/2016
00:59
Sick and AddictedSouth AmericaS20 E9
Kyle and Ike sneak onto the internet to learn the world has turned against Denmark. With an attack imminent, they also discover their dad is in Denmark, working for the government.
11/30/2016
00:48
We Can Get Mankind to MarsSouth AmericaS20 E10
Heidi and Elon Musk celebrate their success as Cartman and Butters look for a way to stop everyone from getting to Mars.
12/07/2016
01:14
You Little MonsterSouth AmericaS20 E9
Ike and Kyle devise a plan to get back on the internet, and the Troll Hunter puts his master plan into action.
11/30/2016
01:01
You Might Not Like What You SeeSouth AmericaS20 E10
While out looking for Kyle and Ike, Sheila learns that TrollTrace has gone live.
12/07/2016