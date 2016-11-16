South America
It Was Him All Along!?
Season 20 E 8 • 11/16/2016
While Ike is being punished for trolling, Kyle comes to a realization about the true identity of the Troll.
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Watching
00:45
A Lot of People Want to Leave the PlanetSouth AmericaS20 E8
After arriving at Space X, Cartman and Heidi realize they are not the only people who want to go to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:01
All You Guys, I'm SorrySouth AmericaS20 E9
Unsure about what will happen next, Gerald breaks down and apologizes to the other Trolls.
11/30/2016
01:39
Coming Together as a CommunitySouth AmericaS20 E9
The town of South Park fears its internet secrets will finally be revealed by Troll Trace.
11/30/2016
01:02
Daddy Needs Your HelpSouth AmericaS20 E8
While stuck in Denmark, Gerald reaches out to Ike for help.
11/16/2016
01:08
Doing God's Work, SonSouth AmericaS20 E10
While trolling, Kyle gets a call from the President-Elect pledging the support of the entire United States government. Meanwhile the Troll Hunter heads back to TrollTrace to stop Gerald from shutting down the servers.
12/07/2016
01:53
Have a Seat... Mr. PresidentSouth AmericaS20 E8
President-Elect Garrison visits PC Principal and makes a very specific request for help.
11/16/2016
01:07
I'm a Changed ManSouth AmericaS20 E8
Butters tells Heidi and Eric that he's seen the light and believes women deserve total respect.
11/16/2016
01:01
I'm Not One of THEMSouth AmericaS20 E9
Gerald tries to explain to the Troll Trace employees that he is not who they think he is.
11/30/2016
01:25
I'm Not REALLY a TrollSouth AmericaS20 E9
Gerald sits down with the Troll Hunter and tries to convince everyone that he is not a Troll.
11/30/2016
01:27
Imagination and TechnologySouth AmericaS20 E8
Cartman, Heidi and Butters take a tour of the SpaceX facility.
11/16/2016
01:08
It Was Him All Along!?South AmericaS20 E8
While Ike is being punished for trolling, Kyle comes to a realization about the true identity of the Troll.
11/16/2016
01:14
Just Passing Through the NeighborhoodSouth AmericaS20 E8
President-Elect Garrison visits some old friends in South Park.
11/16/2016
00:44
Member the Cold War?South AmericaS20 E8
President Putin receives a call from the Oval Office.
11/16/2016
01:00
Member the Password?South AmericaS20 E8
The Member Berries meet the "boss" and get a new mission.
11/16/2016
00:39
Memberberries at the White HouseSouth AmericaS20 E8
The Memberberries arrive at the White House, with some friends.
11/16/2016
01:39
Mr. Slave?South AmericaS20 E9
With the world on the brink of war, President Elect Garrison gets a phone call from his ex.
11/30/2016
01:16
Serious Diplomatic StuffSouth AmericaS20 E9
In a last ditch effort to save his dad, Kyle calls the President.
11/30/2016
00:59
Sick and AddictedSouth AmericaS20 E9
Kyle and Ike sneak onto the internet to learn the world has turned against Denmark. With an attack imminent, they also discover their dad is in Denmark, working for the government.
11/30/2016
00:53
What About Going to Mars?South AmericaS20 E8
Cartman confronts Elon Musk about the reality of getting to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:14
You Little MonsterSouth AmericaS20 E9
Ike and Kyle devise a plan to get back on the internet, and the Troll Hunter puts his master plan into action.
11/30/2016