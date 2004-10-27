South Park

Neighborhood Friend

Season 8 E 9 • 11/03/2004

The people of South Park decide to live with the Wall Mart since it can't be destroyed.

01:31

On a Horse With a Bucket on His Head
South ParkS8 E8

South Park bids Stan farewell.
10/27/2004
01:28

Debate 2004
South ParkS8 E8

Giant Douche and Turd Sandwich Debate.
10/27/2004
01:38

Puff Daddy Kills PETA
South ParkS8 E8

Puff Daddy shots PETA.
10/27/2004
01:40

Let's Get Out and Vote (Music Montage)
South ParkS8 E8

Stan returns to South Park.
10/27/2004
02:31

Wall Mart Opens
South ParkS8 E9

South Park gets its first Wall Mart.
11/03/2004
02:14

Victims of Wall-Mart
South ParkS8 E9

South Park's Main Street can't compete with Wall Mart's bargains.
11/03/2004
03:48

Wall Mart Implodes
South ParkS8 E9

Kyle and Stan destroy the Wall Mart.
11/03/2004
01:19

All Are Welcome
South ParkS8 E9

Randy Marsh is awakened in the night by the lure of Wall-Mart's bargains.
11/03/2004
01:50

It Can Hear You
South ParkS8 E9

The townspeople try to reason with the Wall Mart Manager.
11/03/2004
02:12

No Self Control
South ParkS8 E9

The people of South Park burn Wall Mart to the ground.
11/03/2004
01:25

01:14

Agent of Wall Mart
South ParkS8 E9

Cartman will never let his friends hurt the Wall Mart.
11/03/2004
02:09

Find the Heart
South ParkS8 E9

The boys learn that destroying Wall Mart will be a nearly impossible task.
11/03/2004
01:07

Cartman's Betrayal
South ParkS8 E9

Cartman reveals himself as an agent for Wall Mart.
11/03/2004
01:03

The Same Mistake
South ParkS8 E9

The people of South Park will never learn their lesson about consumerism.
11/03/2004
02:14

Oh, HAMBURGERS!
South ParkS8 E10

Butters is forced outside to play and comes face to face with Trent Boyett.
11/10/2004
01:08

Beep Once for Yes, Twice for No
South ParkS8 E10

Miss Claridge beeps once for yes and twice for no.
11/10/2004
04:36

The Boys Pee on Their Teacher
South ParkS8 E10

The boys fear for their lives when Trent Boyett is released from juvie.
11/10/2004
03:09

Yes Yes
South ParkS8 E10

Miss Claridge catches on fire again and Trent goes back to jail.
11/10/2004
00:58

Trent's Release
South ParkS8 E10

Trent Boyett makes his exit from juvenile hall.
11/10/2004
01:17

Massive Snuggie
South ParkS8 E10

The boys visit Butters in the hospital.
11/10/2004