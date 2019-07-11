South America
We Just Watched the Tutorial for That
Season 23 E 7 • 11/14/2019
Cartman tries to find a board game that the girls don’t know how to play. Unfortunately for him, Nichole, Tammy, and Kelly are hardcore gamers.
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00:47
Better Than ExpectedSouth AmericaS23 E6
Back on the farm, and with the first snow falling, Randy reveals the latest Tegridy strain, "Season Finale," is finally on sale.
11/07/2019
01:25
Boys and Girls Are DifferentSouth AmericaS23 E7
Cartman, Butters and Scott go to Washington, DC to plead their case for separate board game clubs for boys and girls.
11/14/2019
01:06
Bugbears Don't Have BallsSouth AmericaS23 E7
The Dice Studz Gamers Club newest members do not receive a warm welcome.
11/14/2019
00:16
Dice Studz Gamers ClubSouth AmericaS23 E7
Cartman, Stan, Butters, and the other boys play Dungeons & Dragons.
11/14/2019
02:51
Go Strong Woman, GoSouth AmericaS23 E7
As the "The Strong Woman Competition" begins Vice Principal Strong Woman meets her biggest rival - a woman named Heather Swanson who recently identified as female.
11/13/2019
01:22
It's Not So EasySouth AmericaS23 E7
PC Principal attacks Heather Swanson on National TV.
11/14/2019
00:59
Let's Hear It For Strong WomanSouth AmericaS23 E7
On the eve of the Strong Woman Competition, Vice Principal Strong Woman provides some motivation to the girls or South Park Elementary.
11/14/2019
00:46
Mulan Doesn't Address Trans IssuesSouth AmericaS23 E7
Strong Woman's training session is interrupted when the PC Babies get upset by gender stereotypes on TV.
11/14/2019
01:14
No Gray Area on InclusionSouth AmericaS23 E7
After losing his temper with Heather Swanson, Strong Woman helps PC Principal make things right.
11/14/2019
00:56
Nothing Will Change the White's MindsSouth AmericaS23 E6
As the protests against Randy and Tegridy Farms rage outside City Hall, the White's stage a demonstration of their own.
11/07/2019
00:29
One For the LadiesSouth AmericaS23 E8
It's an all-new intro for the reality show "One For the Ladies."
11/28/2019
03:26
People Don't Look Up To LosersSouth AmericaS23 E7
After Heather Swanson brags about her ability to beat any woman at anything, Nichole and Tammy challenge her to a board game competition.
11/14/2019
01:38
SHE Is My Ex-BoyfriendSouth AmericaS23 E7
Strong Woman reveals how she knows Heather Swanson.
11/14/2019
00:34
She Must Poop Two PoundersSouth AmericaS23 E8
Cartman, Stan and Kenny are out to collect some fecal matter from Sheila.
11/28/2019
00:38
Sheila Gets SickSouth AmericaS23 E8
While addressing the women of South Park, about equal treatment for women, Sheila has a sudden onset of explosive diarrhea.
11/28/2019
00:21
So… Second PlaceSouth AmericaS23 E7
Strong Woman and PC Principal try to come to terms with her second place finish.
11/14/2019
02:12
South Park vs. Tegridy FarmsSouth AmericaS23 E6
During his opening statement, Randy defends himself and Tegridy Farms.
11/07/2019
00:46
We Just Watched the Tutorial for ThatSouth AmericaS23 E7
Cartman tries to find a board game that the girls don’t know how to play. Unfortunately for him, Nichole, Tammy, and Kelly are hardcore gamers.
11/14/2019
01:38
You Gonna Beat Me Up, Transphobe?South AmericaS23 E7
Heather Swanson stops by to rub in her victory.
11/13/2019