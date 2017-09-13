South America
Making Excuses for Being Horrible People
Season 20 E 10 • 12/07/2016
As Sheila begins her search of Gerald on TrollTrace, Gerald and Troll Hunter battle one last time and the internet is destroyed.
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Watching
01:01
ALEXA TOOK OUR JOBS!South AmericaS21 E1
Darryl rallies a group to protest Google, Amazon and Apple for taking their jobs.
09/13/2017
02:02
Alexa's the Coolest!South AmericaS21 E1
The boys have fun with Alexa, until Cartman and Heidi's relationship troubles ruin the party.
09/13/2017
01:08
Doing God's Work, SonSouth AmericaS20 E10
While trolling, Kyle gets a call from the President-Elect pledging the support of the entire United States government. Meanwhile the Troll Hunter heads back to TrollTrace to stop Gerald from shutting down the servers.
12/07/2016
01:59
Flipping Houses is FunSouth AmericaS21 E1
Randy and Sharon's Reality TV Show is interrupted by angry protestors marching in the streets of South Park.
09/13/2017
00:47
Generating Tons of HateSouth AmericaS20 E10
The Trolls and TrollTrace employees join forces to shut down the servers.
12/07/2016
01:48
Get On Your ComputersSouth AmericaS20 E10
The Pentagon prepares for the fall out once TrollTrace goes online. Meanwhile Kyle and the boys of South Park launch a coordinated cyber-strike on TrollTrace.
12/07/2016
00:45
Get Us Jobs!?South AmericaS21 E1
Randy reaches out to the Rednecks of South Park and proposes a plan to get them all jobs.
09/13/2017
01:31
Hey Darryl. HEY DARRYL!South AmericaS21 E1
Darryl feels like his new job is beneath him.
09/13/2017
02:00
I'll Pepper Spray You!South AmericaS21 E1
Randy confronts the protestors again and they all end up in court.
09/13/2017
01:26
Life Goes OnSouth AmericaS20 E10
Kyle sums up the second chance we've been given after the internet crash. And the first new email goes out on the new internet.
12/07/2016
02:08
Making Excuses for Being Horrible PeopleSouth AmericaS20 E10
As Sheila begins her search of Gerald on TrollTrace, Gerald and Troll Hunter battle one last time and the internet is destroyed.
12/07/2016
00:41
Milked Like a GoatSouth AmericaS20 E10
Kyle finally tracks down Butters and Cartman and asks for their help.
12/07/2016
01:33
Mommy Got Out!South AmericaS20 E10
As Gerald shuts down the first breaker in the TrollTrace mainframe, Sheila confronts Ike and Kyle.
12/07/2016
00:59
NASA Is Super JellySouth AmericaS20 E10
Heidi has a heart-to-heart with Cartman and Butters prepares the SpaceX reactor.
12/07/2016
01:00
Not Very Kind... to ManSouth AmericaS20 E10
Cartman tries to convince Elon Musk to give up on Mars.
12/07/2016
00:56
She Needs HelpSouth AmericaS21 E1
Cartman reveals the depths of his abusive relationship with Heidi to his friends, and asks them for help and support.
09/13/2017
00:48
We Can Get Mankind to MarsSouth AmericaS20 E10
Heidi and Elon Musk celebrate their success as Cartman and Butters look for a way to stop everyone from getting to Mars.
12/07/2016
01:26
What's a Jim Bob!?South AmericaS21 E1
Eric comes home from school to find Alexa has been replaced.
09/13/2017
01:19
What's the Definition of Subserviant?South AmericaS21 E1
Cartman and Alexa get ready for bed.
09/13/2017