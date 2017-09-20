South America
She Needs Help
Season 21 E 1 • 09/13/2017
Cartman reveals the depths of his abusive relationship with Heidi to his friends, and asks them for help and support.
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Watching
01:08
AGGHHH!!! Do Something!!!South AmericaS21 E2
Tweek sings about his fears of North Korea.
09/20/2017
01:01
ALEXA TOOK OUR JOBS!South AmericaS21 E1
Darryl rallies a group to protest Google, Amazon and Apple for taking their jobs.
09/13/2017
02:02
Alexa's the Coolest!South AmericaS21 E1
The boys have fun with Alexa, until Cartman and Heidi's relationship troubles ruin the party.
09/13/2017
00:54
Cupcakes and Suicide AwarenessSouth AmericaS21 E2
Kim Jong Un gets a special delivery. Meanwhile, Cartman urges PC Principal to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:59
Flipping Houses is FunSouth AmericaS21 E1
Randy and Sharon's Reality TV Show is interrupted by angry protestors marching in the streets of South Park.
09/13/2017
00:45
Get Us Jobs!?South AmericaS21 E1
Randy reaches out to the Rednecks of South Park and proposes a plan to get them all jobs.
09/13/2017
00:53
He's Your Boyfriend, DudeSouth AmericaS21 E2
The boys ask Craig to step up and talk to Tweek about scaring everyone. Meanwhile, Cartman and Heidi are back together.
09/20/2017
01:31
Hey Darryl. HEY DARRYL!South AmericaS21 E1
Darryl feels like his new job is beneath him.
09/13/2017
02:00
I'll Pepper Spray You!South AmericaS21 E1
Randy confronts the protestors again and they all end up in court.
09/13/2017
01:00
If You Promise to Keep It PrivateSouth AmericaS21 E2
Heidi asks Stan about a sensitive topic. Meanwhile, the boys share a laugh at Cartman's expense.
09/20/2017
01:35
It's Okay to Be SadSouth AmericaS21 E1
Heidi leaves a sad message for Cartman. Meanwhile, Cartman could not be happier.
09/13/2017
02:08
Making Excuses for Being Horrible PeopleSouth AmericaS20 E10
As Sheila begins her search of Gerald on TrollTrace, Gerald and Troll Hunter battle one last time and the internet is destroyed.
12/07/2016
01:33
Mommy Got Out!South AmericaS20 E10
As Gerald shuts down the first breaker in the TrollTrace mainframe, Sheila confronts Ike and Kyle.
12/07/2016
01:00
Not Very Kind... to ManSouth AmericaS20 E10
Cartman tries to convince Elon Musk to give up on Mars.
12/07/2016
00:56
She Needs HelpSouth AmericaS21 E1
Cartman reveals the depths of his abusive relationship with Heidi to his friends, and asks them for help and support.
09/13/2017
01:04
Space to Entertain In Your HomeSouth AmericaS21 E1
Sharon and Randy reveal Darryl's open concept remodel.
09/13/2017
01:34
What Are You Talking About?South AmericaS21 E1
Cartman and Heidi try to reconcile, but Cartman won't listen.
09/13/2017
01:26
What's a Jim Bob!?South AmericaS21 E1
Eric comes home from school to find Alexa has been replaced.
09/13/2017
01:19
What's the Definition of Subserviant?South AmericaS21 E1
Cartman and Alexa get ready for bed.
09/13/2017