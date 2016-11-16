South America
Member the Password?
Season 20 E 8 • 11/16/2016
The Member Berries meet the "boss" and get a new mission.
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Watching
00:45
A Lot of People Want to Leave the PlanetSouth AmericaS20 E8
After arriving at Space X, Cartman and Heidi realize they are not the only people who want to go to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:01
All You Guys, I'm SorrySouth AmericaS20 E9
Unsure about what will happen next, Gerald breaks down and apologizes to the other Trolls.
11/30/2016
00:57
Are You Any Good at Changing Your Voice?South AmericaS20 E7
Gerald prepares for his secret mission to Denmark.
11/09/2016
01:02
Daddy Needs Your HelpSouth AmericaS20 E8
While stuck in Denmark, Gerald reaches out to Ike for help.
11/16/2016
01:06
Do I Look Presidential?South AmericaS20 E8
President-Elect Garrison emerges from his "transition" ready to do what matters.
11/16/2016
01:10
DON'T EAT THE MEM'BRIES!South AmericaS20 E8
The UK government tries to warn President-Elect Garrison about the dangers of the Memberberries, but Garrison takes the warning as a threat.
11/16/2016
01:53
Have a Seat... Mr. PresidentSouth AmericaS20 E8
President-Elect Garrison visits PC Principal and makes a very specific request for help.
11/16/2016
01:07
I'm a Changed ManSouth AmericaS20 E8
Butters tells Heidi and Eric that he's seen the light and believes women deserve total respect.
11/16/2016
01:27
Imagination and TechnologySouth AmericaS20 E8
Cartman, Heidi and Butters take a tour of the SpaceX facility.
11/16/2016
01:08
It Was Him All Along!?South AmericaS20 E8
While Ike is being punished for trolling, Kyle comes to a realization about the true identity of the Troll.
11/16/2016
01:14
Just Passing Through the NeighborhoodSouth AmericaS20 E8
President-Elect Garrison visits some old friends in South Park.
11/16/2016
00:35
Make Our New World BetterSouth AmericaS20 E8
While waiting to leave for Mars, Cartman and Heidi run into an old friend.
11/16/2016
00:44
Member the Cold War?South AmericaS20 E8
President Putin receives a call from the Oval Office.
11/16/2016
01:00
Member the Password?South AmericaS20 E8
The Member Berries meet the "boss" and get a new mission.
11/16/2016
00:39
Memberberries at the White HouseSouth AmericaS20 E8
The Memberberries arrive at the White House, with some friends.
11/16/2016
01:20
Miller. Von Miller.South AmericaS20 E7
Gerald arrives in Denmark and comes face-to-face with Lennard Bedrager, the man in charge of TrollTrace.com.
11/09/2016
01:10
No SecretsSouth AmericaS20 E8
With all the trolls in custody, Lennart Bedrager reveals TrollTrace.com's plans.
11/16/2016
01:07
Pentagon TourSouth AmericaS20 E8
Garrison gets a tour of the Pentagon and access to all of United States' secrets.
11/16/2016
01:16
Serious Diplomatic StuffSouth AmericaS20 E9
In a last ditch effort to save his dad, Kyle calls the President.
11/30/2016
00:53
What About Going to Mars?South AmericaS20 E8
Cartman confronts Elon Musk about the reality of getting to Mars.
11/16/2016