South America
Let It Go
Season 17 E 3 • 10/09/2013
Mr. Mackey has a chat with Tolkien about his behavior.
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Watching
01:23
Black Or White, It's Alright!South AmericaS17 E3
Butters and Cartman perform their original rap song at a school assembly.
10/09/2013
02:07
Cartman's NightmareSouth AmericaS17 E3
Cartman dreams that a zombie apocalypse has closed in around his family.
10/09/2013
00:54
DMV ConfessionsSouth AmericaS17 E1
Officer Barbrady is the latest person to seek the government's forgiveness.
09/25/2013
00:35
Douchebag Emo KidsSouth AmericaS17 E4
Henrietta hangs with the Emos, while the Goths are suspicious about what happened to her.
10/23/2013
01:07
Fat And UnimportantSouth AmericaS17 E1
Cartman uses his new job at the NSA to gather information about himself.
09/25/2013
01:59
He Was On My GroundSouth AmericaS17 E3
Despite the zombie apocalypse being over, Cartman and Tolkien have one final showdown.
10/09/2013
01:16
HERE WE GO AGAIN!South AmericaS17 E3
Cartman continues to have nightmares in class, leading to another talk with Mr. Mackey and Tolkien.
10/09/2013
01:45
I Can Be Forgiven?South AmericaS17 E1
Cartman is upset about his failed NSA infiltration but finds comfort in Butters' message.
09/25/2013
02:03
I Was Not The BulletSouth AmericaS17 E3
Cartman shares his heartfelt poem with Tolkien.
10/09/2013
01:12
I'll Be M'kaySouth AmericaS17 E3
Nightmares in class cause Cartman to have a sit down with Mr. Mackey.
10/09/2013
00:43
Infiltrating the NSASouth AmericaS17 E1
Cartman puts on his best disguise to infiltrate the NSA.
09/25/2013
01:17
It's Called ShitterSouth AmericaS17 E1
The newest form of social media takes your thoughts and puts them directly on the internet.
09/25/2013
01:46
Looking For Patient ZeroSouth AmericaS17 E3
News of the outbreak spreads as Cartman vows to find Patient Zero.
10/09/2013
01:51
My Dark Little PrincessSouth AmericaS17 E4
The Goth Kids' hardcore poetry session is interrupted by Henrietta's parents, who want to change their daughter's behavior.
10/23/2013
01:30
Noooo Waaaay...South AmericaS17 E4
Tall Goth visits Henrietta and confronts her about what happened at Emo camp.
10/23/2013
01:18
They Made Her EMO!!South AmericaS17 E4
The Goths wait for Henrietta's return from camp...but don't like the person who comes back.
10/23/2013
01:30
What IS The Difference?South AmericaS17 E4
The remaining Goths go to Child Protective Services and explain the difference between Goths and Emos.
10/23/2013