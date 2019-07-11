South America
Nothing Will Change the White's Minds
Season 23 E 6 • 11/07/2019
As the protests against Randy and Tegridy Farms rage outside City Hall, the White's stage a demonstration of their own.
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01:51
Being a White is the Hardest Thing EverSouth AmericaS23 E6
The White's struggle to explain just how hard it is to be a White to their newly adopted son, Alejandro.
11/07/2019
00:47
Better Than ExpectedSouth AmericaS23 E6
Back on the farm, and with the first snow falling, Randy reveals the latest Tegridy strain, "Season Finale," is finally on sale.
11/07/2019
00:16
Dice Studz Gamers ClubSouth AmericaS23 E7
Cartman, Stan, Butters, and the other boys play Dungeons & Dragons.
11/14/2019
02:51
Go Strong Woman, GoSouth AmericaS23 E7
As the "The Strong Woman Competition" begins Vice Principal Strong Woman meets her biggest rival - a woman named Heather Swanson who recently identified as female.
11/13/2019
00:46
I'm NEVER as Bad as PresidentSouth AmericaS23 E6
After a few days in prison, Randy begins to realize who is really to blame for all his actions.
11/07/2019
01:36
It's Called DARVOSouth AmericaS23 E6
Waiting for his trail, Randy turns to the one person who may be able to help him get out of trouble - The President.
11/07/2019
01:15
Just What the Doctor OrderedSouth AmericaS23 E6
Rudy Giuliani offers some "help" to Randy.
11/07/2019
00:59
Let's Hear It For Strong WomanSouth AmericaS23 E7
On the eve of the Strong Woman Competition, Vice Principal Strong Woman provides some motivation to the girls or South Park Elementary.
11/14/2019
01:16
Look at the Peruvian HairlessSouth AmericaS23 E6
On Cartman's suggestion, the White's look for a way to fill the hole in their family.
11/07/2019
00:46
Mulan Doesn't Address Trans IssuesSouth AmericaS23 E7
Strong Woman's training session is interrupted when the PC Babies get upset by gender stereotypes on TV.
11/14/2019
00:56
Nothing Will Change the White's MindsSouth AmericaS23 E6
As the protests against Randy and Tegridy Farms rage outside City Hall, the White's stage a demonstration of their own.
11/07/2019
01:26
Now There Will Be More WhitesSouth AmericaS23 E6
The Whites do not feel like Alejandro understands what it means to be a White, so they devise a plan to teach him about responsibility.
11/07/2019
00:48
Sell the FarmSouth AmericaS23 E6
With Randy awaiting trial, Sharon, Shelley, and Stan are hopeful that everything will work out for their family.
11/07/2019
00:21
So… Second PlaceSouth AmericaS23 E7
Strong Woman and PC Principal try to come to terms with her second place finish.
11/14/2019
02:12
South Park vs. Tegridy FarmsSouth AmericaS23 E6
During his opening statement, Randy defends himself and Tegridy Farms.
11/07/2019
02:21
Tegridy BreakfastSouth AmericaS23 E6
As new evidence comes to light, Randy gets arrested, in the middle of a live-stream, for all the things he's done over the past few months.
11/07/2019
02:04
We Got Lasagna!South AmericaS23 E6
The town turns out to support the Marsh family, but the White's feel slighted.
11/07/2019
00:46
We Just Watched the Tutorial for ThatSouth AmericaS23 E7
Cartman tries to find a board game that the girls don’t know how to play. Unfortunately for him, Nichole, Tammy, and Kelly are hardcore gamers.
11/14/2019
01:38
You Gonna Beat Me Up, Transphobe?South AmericaS23 E7
Heather Swanson stops by to rub in her victory.
11/13/2019