South America

Who's In Charge, Member

Season 20 E 8 • 11/16/2016

The party at the White House is interrupted by the Old Memberberry.

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00:45

A Lot of People Want to Leave the Planet
South AmericaS20 E8

After arriving at Space X, Cartman and Heidi realize they are not the only people who want to go to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:00

Almost the First Gentleman
South AmericaS20 E7

Bill Clinton visits the Stotch's to speak with Butters.
11/09/2016
00:57

Are You Any Good at Changing Your Voice?
South AmericaS20 E7

Gerald prepares for his secret mission to Denmark.
11/09/2016
00:59

Complete Bedlam
South AmericaS20 E7

The news covers the fallout of the TrollTrace.com hack against Fort Collins.
11/09/2016
00:51

Daddy Called You a Pussy
South AmericaS20 E7

Gerald Facetimes Ike to let him know everything is okay, but Kyle interrupts the conversation.
11/09/2016
01:02

Daddy Needs Your Help
South AmericaS20 E8

While stuck in Denmark, Gerald reaches out to Ike for help.
11/16/2016
01:06

Do I Look Presidential?
South AmericaS20 E8

President-Elect Garrison emerges from his "transition" ready to do what matters.
11/16/2016
01:10

DON'T EAT THE MEM'BRIES!
South AmericaS20 E8

The UK government tries to warn President-Elect Garrison about the dangers of the Memberberries, but Garrison takes the warning as a threat.
11/16/2016
01:57

Enjoying the Frikadellers?
South AmericaS20 E7

Lennard Bedrager confides in Gerald about what finally drove Freja Ollengaurd to commit suicide.
11/09/2016
01:04

Garrison, what have you done?!
South AmericaS20 E7

Randy confronts Garrison and Caitlyn about the results of the Presidential Election.
11/09/2016
01:53

Have a Seat... Mr. President
South AmericaS20 E8

President-Elect Garrison visits PC Principal and makes a very specific request for help.
11/16/2016
01:14

Just Passing Through the Neighborhood
South AmericaS20 E8

President-Elect Garrison visits some old friends in South Park.
11/16/2016
00:35

Make Our New World Better
South AmericaS20 E8

While waiting to leave for Mars, Cartman and Heidi run into an old friend.
11/16/2016
01:00

Member the Password?
South AmericaS20 E8

The Member Berries meet the "boss" and get a new mission.
11/16/2016
01:20

Miller. Von Miller.
South AmericaS20 E7

Gerald arrives in Denmark and comes face-to-face with Lennard Bedrager, the man in charge of TrollTrace.com.
11/09/2016
01:10

No Secrets
South AmericaS20 E8

With all the trolls in custody, Lennart Bedrager reveals TrollTrace.com's plans.
11/16/2016
01:07

Pentagon Tour
South AmericaS20 E8

Garrison gets a tour of the Pentagon and access to all of United States' secrets.
11/16/2016
01:55

We're Very Close to the End
South AmericaS20 E7

Bill Clinton and Butters have a heart-to-heart. Meanwhile Cartman and Heidi plan for their trip to Mars.
11/09/2016
00:53

Who's In Charge, Member
South AmericaS20 E8

The party at the White House is interrupted by the Old Memberberry.
11/16/2016
00:48

Women Can Be Anything... Except President
South AmericaS20 E7

Randy, Sharon, and Shelley argue about the election and Star Wars, but Randy makes a compelling argument.
11/09/2016
01:03

You're a TRAITOR!
South AmericaS20 E7

Cartman goes to Butters for help, but Butters accuses him of being a traitor for not sticking with his kind.
11/09/2016