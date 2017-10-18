South Park
He Was Just a Mouse
Season 21 E 5 • 10/18/2017
Marcus catches Stan red handed, trying to steal Ms. McGullicutty's Hummel collection. After trading accusations, they realize they are both after the same thing.
02:37
Marcus is On the WarpathSouth ParkS21 E5
Marcus is looking for the source of the drugs killing beloved entertainers. Meanwhile Stan, Cartman, Kenny and Kyle realize they may have been duped by Grandpa Marsh.
10/18/2017
01:34
Do What She SaysSouth ParkS21 E5
While confronting his grandpa about the drugs, Stan meets Ms. McGullicutty.
10/18/2017
01:06
A Concerned Member of the PublicSouth ParkS21 E5
The coroner tries to discover the reason behind the latest entertainers' death in South Park. After the autopsy, Marcus makes a startling discovery.
10/18/2017
01:06
It's Like We Threw Grandpa AwaySouth ParkS21 E5
Stan and Randy discuss Grandpa Marsh's living arrangements. Meanwhile, Butters and Kyle make the next "delivery" for Stan.
10/18/2017
01:01
I Will Bring You DownSouth ParkS21 E5
Marcus threatens to expose Stan as the source of all the opioids flooding South Park.
10/18/2017
01:31
Something StinksSouth ParkS21 E5
Randy and Sharon stop by to visit Grandpa Marsh and have a run in with Ms. McGullicutty.
10/18/2017
00:50
Old People Pushing PillsSouth ParkS21 E5
Stan begs Cartman, Kenny, Butters and Kenny to help him save his Grandpa. Cartman comes up with a plan.
10/18/2017
00:57
You've Got to SquealSouth ParkS21 E5
After another "celebrity" overdoses at a birthday party, Marcus races to find the truth.
10/18/2017
01:45
Another Kids ChoirSouth ParkS21 E5
While Cartman, Kenny, Kyle and Butters entertain the residents of Shady Acres, Stan sneaks into Ms. McGullicutty's room.
10/18/2017
01:28
He Was Just a MouseSouth ParkS21 E5
10/18/2017
00:54
SolitaireSouth ParkS21 E5
Ms. McGullicutty gets her comeuppance. Meanwhile, Marcus goes after the people who profit from addiction.
10/18/2017
01:29
Butter Him Up, ButtersSouth ParkS21 E6
Stan, Kenny, Butters and Kyle learn more about their dads' Witch group. With the new information, they turn to another Witch who may be able to help.
10/25/2017
02:03
I Want CandySouth ParkS21 E6
Randy and the guys get ready to celebrate their annual Witch Week. Meanwhile, Cartman freaks out while Heidi gets ready to go to the Pumpkin Patch.
10/25/2017
01:39
Put a Spell on Our WivesSouth ParkS21 E6
As Randy and the guys party and cast spells around the fire, Cartman and Heidi finally get to the pumpkin Patch.
10/25/2017
00:53
Chip Got All WeirdSouth ParkS21 E6
Sharon confronts Randy about what happened with Chip on the first night of Witch Week.
10/25/2017
00:49
She Had a Broom and a CackleSouth ParkS21 E6
After the destruction of the Pumpkin Patch, most of the boys decide the only way to save Halloween is to get rid of the witch.
10/25/2017
01:19
One Bad WitchSouth ParkS21 E6
On the second night of Witch Week the Dads realize the whole town is turning against them, just because of one bad witch.
10/25/2017
01:24
Eric's PlanSouth ParkS21 E6
As the Witch attacks town, and steals more children, the boys look for ways to save Halloween. Cartman presents his plan of his own.
10/25/2017
01:54
A Witch Pursuit ThingSouth ParkS21 E6
Randy, Gerald, Stephen and the rest of the dads try to show the town that not all witches are bad. Meanwhile, with all that's going on, Cartman convinces Heidi to go to a costume party.
10/25/2017