South America

The Easy Way or the Hard Way

Season 27 E 5 • 09/24/2025

After another unfortunate accident, the Chairman of the FCC learns he may lose his freedom of speech. The Vice President takes the opportunity to make his plans clear.

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02:48

6-7
South AmericaS28 E1

As a new craze sweeps through South Park Elementary, the students are forced to attend a presentation on Satanic Numerology and the coming of the Antichrist.
10/15/2025
01:53

A Boy or a Girl?
South AmericaS27 E5

Fox News annonces the most popular topic of conversation in the United States. Meanwhile, the President realizes how much his life will change when the baby arrives.
09/25/2025
01:45

A Piece of Her Mind
South AmericaS27 E5

As the kids rage about their bet being cancelled, Sheila finally finds the person responsible for the situation in the Middle East.
09/25/2025
02:41

Anything is Possible
South AmericaS27 E3

Randy and Towelie turn to ChatGPT and microdosing Ketamine to help them start a new business and change the world
08/20/2025
01:20

Are You Questioning My Faith?
South AmericaS28 E1

PC Principal and Jesus throwdown in the bathroom at the Cheesecake Factory.
10/16/2025
02:37

Carr Takes the Fall
South AmericaS27 E5

Kyle tries to get an offensive bet removed and it leads to the highest levels of power.
09/25/2025
02:48

Happy Birthday, Red!
South AmericaS27 E4

Butters arrives at the Red's birthday party and surprises her with the exact Labubu she wants.
09/04/2025
02:39

He Is Pregnant!
South AmericaS27 E4

Everyone at Fox News celebrates as their wildest dreams come true.
09/04/2025
01:30

I Don't Like Carrots
South AmericaS27 E5

Worried about the baby and what it will do to his lifestyle, the President's hatches another scheme that goes wrong.
09/25/2025
01:16

Is the President Fucking Satan?
South AmericaS27 E4

It's the question on everyone's mind!
09/04/2025
01:08

Jesus' Double Date
South AmericaS28 E1

To cheer Jesus up, PC Principal and Strong Christian Woman set him up with a newly converted Christian woman.
10/16/2025
02:50

No Place for Tegridy
South AmericaS27 E3

Sharon helps Randy come down from his Ketamine bender and the Marsh family sells Tegridy Farms.
08/20/2025
01:45

Peter Thiel Knows What He's Doing
South AmericaS28 E1

Peter Thiel gets access to all the school's data and video feeds but he needs more information and only the Vice President can help.
10/16/2025
01:11

Satan, Why Are You So Sad?
South AmericaS27 E4

The Vice President tries to help the Prince of Darkness.
09/04/2025
01:07

Strong Christian Woman
South AmericaS28 E1

Jesus asks PC Principal for advice and is introduced to the school's Vice Principal, Strong Christian Woman.
10/16/2025
01:37

Thanks, Guy!
South AmericaS27 E3

After a busy day accepting gifts, praise, and reassurances, the president tries to spend some time with Satan.
08/20/2025
01:30

The Easy Way or the Hard Way
South AmericaS27 E5

After another unfortunate accident, the Chairman of the FCC learns he may lose his freedom of speech. The Vice President takes the opportunity to make his plans clear.
09/24/2025
01:26

The Exorcism of Eric Cartman
South AmericaS28 E1

Cartman and Peter Thiel meet.
10/16/2025
01:58

These Kids Are in Trouble
South AmericaS27 E4

During a staff meeting, Jesus raises concerns about Labubus at school and learns they are an even bigger problem than he feared.
09/04/2025
01:39

Toxoplasmosis
South AmericaS27 E5

After learning how dangerous Toxoplasmosis can be to a baby, the President jumps into action.
09/24/2025
02:18

What is a Labubu
South AmericaS27 E4

As the Labubu craze sweeps through South Park Elementary, Nelly and Betsy get sent to the Counselor's office for fighting.
09/04/2025