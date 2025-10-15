South America
Jesus' Double Date
Season 28 E 1 • 10/16/2025
To cheer Jesus up, PC Principal and Strong Christian Woman set him up with a newly converted Christian woman.
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Watching
02:48
6-7South AmericaS28 E1
As a new craze sweeps through South Park Elementary, the students are forced to attend a presentation on Satanic Numerology and the coming of the Antichrist.
10/15/2025
02:12
A Big Crypto DumpSouth AmericaS28 E2
Kyle's Cousin Kyle heads to the White House to meet with the Strategic Adviser for Cryptocurrency. Meanwhile Stan and Kenny are worried that their chances of getting rich are about to crash along with their cryptocoin.
11/01/2025
01:53
A Boy or a Girl?South AmericaS27 E5
Fox News annonces the most popular topic of conversation in the United States. Meanwhile, the President realizes how much his life will change when the baby arrives.
09/25/2025
01:45
A Piece of Her MindSouth AmericaS27 E5
As the kids rage about their bet being cancelled, Sheila finally finds the person responsible for the situation in the Middle East.
09/25/2025
01:20
Are You Questioning My Faith?South AmericaS28 E1
PC Principal and Jesus throwdown in the bathroom at the Cheesecake Factory.
10/16/2025
01:32
Bluey On TrialSouth AmericaS28 E3
Butters confesses to making the original AI videos of Red and explains that he was inspired by the fake AI videos Cartman amde to skip school.
11/13/2025
02:37
Carr Takes the FallSouth AmericaS27 E5
Kyle tries to get an offensive bet removed and it leads to the highest levels of power.
09/25/2025
02:42
FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS ALERTSouth AmericaS28 E3
Fox News tries to cope with some upsetting news until the President reassures them it's just Fake News.
11/13/2025
01:30
I Don't Like CarrotsSouth AmericaS27 E5
Worried about the baby and what it will do to his lifestyle, the President's hatches another scheme that goes wrong.
09/25/2025
01:08
Jesus' Double DateSouth AmericaS28 E1
To cheer Jesus up, PC Principal and Strong Christian Woman set him up with a newly converted Christian woman.
10/16/2025
02:42
Nope. Let's Stop This!South AmericaS28 E2
The President and his cabinet summon the spirit of the East Wing and a massive cryptocurrency scandal is exposed. Fox News outs the person to blame, and everything still sucks.
11/01/2025
01:29
Our Crypto AdvisorSouth AmericaS28 E2
Stan and Kenny hire Kyle's Cousin Kyle to help them launch the South Park Sucks Now cryptocurrency.
11/01/2025
01:45
Peter Thiel Knows What He's DoingSouth AmericaS28 E1
Peter Thiel gets access to all the school's data and video feeds but he needs more information and only the Vice President can help.
10/16/2025
02:11
Recto-plasmSouth AmericaS28 E2
Paranormal Investigators are called to the White House to solve the mystery of the Woman in the Hat. The investigation uncovers something truly frightening and Fox News is there to cover it.
11/01/2025
02:58
Shit on Your NoseSouth AmericaS28 E2
The President and Satan get pulled away from the renovations at the White House to deal with a matter of National Security. Afraid of being exposed, the Vice President and Peter Thiel are forced to change their plans.
10/31/2025
01:42
South Park Sucks NowSouth AmericaS28 E2
If you've come here then you're likely joining the chorus of voices that's fed up with the direction our town is going. We all want change in our community. And now, there's an opportunity to truly make your voices heard... so get crypto?
11/01/2025
01:07
Strong Christian WomanSouth AmericaS28 E1
Jesus asks PC Principal for advice and is introduced to the school's Vice Principal, Strong Christian Woman.
10/16/2025
01:31
The Boy is Fat and AuthoritativeSouth AmericaS28 E3
In an attempt to throw off any suspicion, Peter Thiel creates Sora 2 videos of Cartman reassuring everyone that Cartman is recovering and safe. Meanwhile Cartman is pissed that anyone can make him do anything... for free.
11/13/2025
01:30
The Easy Way or the Hard WaySouth AmericaS27 E5
After another unfortunate accident, the Chairman of the FCC learns he may lose his freedom of speech. The Vice President takes the opportunity to make his plans clear.
09/24/2025