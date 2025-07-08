South America
Thanks, Guy!
Season 27 E 3 • 08/20/2025
After a busy day accepting gifts, praise, and reassurances, the president tries to spend some time with Satan.
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Watching
00:45
#RespectClydesAuthoritySouth AmericaS27 E2
After learning about Clyde's Podcast, Cartman needs to see it for himself.
08/07/2025
01:53
A Boy or a Girl?South AmericaS27 E5
Fox News annonces the most popular topic of conversation in the United States. Meanwhile, the President realizes how much his life will change when the baby arrives.
09/25/2025
02:41
Anything is PossibleSouth AmericaS27 E3
Randy and Towelie turn to ChatGPT and microdosing Ketamine to help them start a new business and change the world
08/20/2025
02:37
Carr Takes the FallSouth AmericaS27 E5
Kyle tries to get an offensive bet removed and it leads to the highest levels of power.
09/25/2025
01:36
Did you Bring Me a Gift?South AmericaS27 E3
In order to make a deal with the President, Randy offers the President an incredible gift.
08/20/2025
02:48
Happy Birthday, Red!South AmericaS27 E4
Butters arrives at the Red's birthday party and surprises her with the exact Labubu she wants.
09/04/2025
02:39
He Is Pregnant!South AmericaS27 E4
Everyone at Fox News celebrates as their wildest dreams come true.
09/04/2025
02:16
Introducing the Director of Homeland SecuritySouth AmericaS27 E2
Kristi Noem does what's hard and inspires the new recruits at ICE.
08/07/2025
01:16
Is the President Fucking Satan?South AmericaS27 E4
It's the question on everyone's mind!
09/04/2025
02:24
Mr. Towelie Goes to WashingtonSouth AmericaS27 E3
The team at Techridy makes a bold plan to help their business and sends Towelie to Washington D.C.
08/20/2025
02:50
No Place for TegridySouth AmericaS27 E3
Sharon helps Randy come down from his Ketamine bender and the Marsh family sells Tegridy Farms.
08/20/2025
01:11
Satan, Why Are You So Sad?South AmericaS27 E4
The Vice President tries to help the Prince of Darkness.
09/04/2025
01:37
Thanks, Guy!South AmericaS27 E3
After a busy day accepting gifts, praise, and reassurances, the president tries to spend some time with Satan.
08/20/2025
01:30
The Easy Way or the Hard WaySouth AmericaS27 E5
After another unfortunate accident, the Chairman of the FCC learns he may lose his freedom of speech. The Vice President takes the opportunity to make his plans clear.
09/24/2025
01:58
These Kids Are in TroubleSouth AmericaS27 E4
During a staff meeting, Jesus raises concerns about Labubus at school and learns they are an even bigger problem than he feared.
09/04/2025
01:39
ToxoplasmosisSouth AmericaS27 E5
After learning how dangerous Toxoplasmosis can be to a baby, the President jumps into action.
09/24/2025
02:19
Welcome to Mar-a-LagoSouth AmericaS27 E2
The President welcomes Mr. Mackey to Mar-a-Lago, a magical place where anything can happen.
08/07/2025
01:13
Welcome to TechridySouth AmericaS27 E3
Here at Techridy Solutions, at the intersection of nature and technology, we see more than plants. We see a connected world... and holes.
08/20/2025
02:18
What is a LabubuSouth AmericaS27 E4
As the Labubu craze sweeps through South Park Elementary, Nelly and Betsy get sent to the Counselor's office for fighting.
09/04/2025