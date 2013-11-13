South America
That's How Xbox People Are
Season 17 E 7 • 11/13/2013
Butters discusses wieners, while the boys divide into dueling factions over next gen gaming consoles.
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Watching
00:50
A Dying BreedSouth AmericaS17 E7
Stan and his Playstation army discuss their battle plans.
11/13/2013
02:08
And Now, Winter Comes Again...South AmericaS17 E7
The boys begin to train for the big fight. Meanwhile, Randy hears about the horrors of last year's Black Friday.
11/13/2013
02:43
Are You Sure, Fart Boy?South AmericaS17 E6
Cartman and Fart Boy are honored in Israel, but Stan intervenes with the truth about the Red Cow.
11/06/2013
01:41
Armageddon Terms CommitteeSouth AmericaS17 E6
While discussing terms of war, the Muslims, Christians and Jews decide instead to sacrifice the Red Heifer.
11/06/2013
01:56
Battle Lines Are Being DrawnSouth AmericaS17 E7
Stan tries to recruit the Goth Kids, while Cartman has a serious talk with Lady McCormick.
11/13/2013
01:41
Big Dong And ProsperSouth AmericaS17 E7
Cartman recruits the help of the Federation kids, while the boys discover a new Black Friday threat.
11/13/2013
01:17
Brack Friday BunduruSouth AmericaS17 E7
The President of Sony hears about the upcoming console war and raises the stakes.
11/13/2013
00:58
Endure All The FartsSouth AmericaS17 E6
Kyle is visited by God and given some reassuring words.
11/06/2013
01:43
Fighters of ZaronSouth AmericaS17 E7
Cartman gathers all the boys together and unveils his plan to get the next gen gaming systems.
11/13/2013
01:05
Ginger Cow In The NewsSouth AmericaS17 E6
Word of the Ginger Cow spreads across newsrooms of the world, and the reporters all share the same reaction.
11/06/2013
01:31
HELLO ISRAEL!South AmericaS17 E6
Jews, Christians, and Muslims have united, ushering in 10 years of Van Halen.
11/06/2013
00:38
Israel Freaking Rocks!South AmericaS17 E6
People of all religions continue to celebrate world peace with Van Halen.
11/06/2013
00:53
It's A Family TraditionSouth AmericaS17 E7
Channel 9 news interviews excited Black Friday shoppers.
11/13/2013
01:15
New RecruitsSouth AmericaS17 E7
Randy joins a fresh batch of mall cops as they prepare for Black Friday.
11/13/2013
00:31
Pre-Order Doesn't Mean ShitSouth AmericaS17 E7
Cartman coaches his army while Kyle has reservations about what side he's on.
11/13/2013
00:58
Sneaky Little BeeSouth AmericaS17 E7
Sharon confronts Randy about his new mall security gig.
11/13/2013
00:36
Stop Touching Me ElmoSouth AmericaS17 E7
The gift every child is asking for this holiday season.
11/13/2013
02:37
That's How Xbox People AreSouth AmericaS17 E7
Butters discusses wieners, while the boys divide into dueling factions over next gen gaming consoles.
11/13/2013
02:33
The Watch Is Yours NowSouth AmericaS17 E7
After blood is drawn at the mall, Randy takes command. Meanwhile, Stan announces the new leader of his army.
11/13/2013