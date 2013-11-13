South America

I See It In You

Season 17 E 7 • 11/13/2013

Ol' Cap has a heartfelt chat with Randy.

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00:50

A Dying Breed
South AmericaS17 E7

Stan and his Playstation army discuss their battle plans.
11/13/2013
01:18

And I... Am A Princess
South AmericaS17 E8

Princess Kenny mulls over the light and dark sides of the upcoming battle.
11/20/2013
02:08

And Now, Winter Comes Again...
South AmericaS17 E7

The boys begin to train for the big fight. Meanwhile, Randy hears about the horrors of last year's Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:20

Attack Their Weak Spot!
South AmericaS17 E8

Although inexperienced, Wizard Cartman's army trains for the upcoming war.
11/20/2013
01:56

Battle Lines Are Being Drawn
South AmericaS17 E7

Stan tries to recruit the Goth Kids, while Cartman has a serious talk with Lady McCormick.
11/13/2013
01:41

Big Dong And Prosper
South AmericaS17 E7

Cartman recruits the help of the Federation kids, while the boys discover a new Black Friday threat.
11/13/2013
01:17

Brack Friday Bunduru
South AmericaS17 E7

The President of Sony hears about the upcoming console war and raises the stakes.
11/13/2013
01:43

Fighters of Zaron
South AmericaS17 E7

Cartman gathers all the boys together and unveils his plan to get the next gen gaming systems.
11/13/2013
01:07

I See It In You
South AmericaS17 E7

Ol' Cap has a heartfelt chat with Randy.
11/13/2013
00:53

It's A Family Tradition
South AmericaS17 E7

Channel 9 news interviews excited Black Friday shoppers.
11/13/2013
01:15

New Recruits
South AmericaS17 E7

Randy joins a fresh batch of mall cops as they prepare for Black Friday.
11/13/2013
00:31

Pre-Order Doesn't Mean Shit
South AmericaS17 E7

Cartman coaches his army while Kyle has reservations about what side he's on.
11/13/2013
00:52

Previously on South Park
South AmericaS17 E8

The events of "Black Friday" are recapped with a special Game of Thrones style intro.
11/20/2013
00:58

Sneaky Little Bee
South AmericaS17 E7

Sharon confronts Randy about his new mall security gig.
11/13/2013
01:09

STAY OUT OF MY DAMN YARD!!!
South AmericaS17 E8

Wizard Cartman plots with Paladin Butters in the enchanted garden.
11/20/2013
00:36

Stop Touching Me Elmo
South AmericaS17 E7

The gift every child is asking for this holiday season.
11/13/2013
02:37

That's How Xbox People Are
South AmericaS17 E7

Butters discusses wieners, while the boys divide into dueling factions over next gen gaming consoles.
11/13/2013
02:33

The Watch Is Yours Now
South AmericaS17 E7

After blood is drawn at the mall, Randy takes command. Meanwhile, Stan announces the new leader of his army.
11/13/2013
01:27

Tides Of War Are Changing
South AmericaS17 E8

After hearing dire news from Cartman the Wizard, the employees at Microsoft try to warn the CEO of an upcoming war in Colorado.
11/20/2013
01:37

We Can Walk REALLY Slow
South AmericaS17 E8

The Mall Security Guards honor another fallen member, as shoppers return in anticipation of the Black Friday sale.
11/20/2013
00:56

WHAT MADNESS IS THIS?!?
South AmericaS17 E7

The mall cops are horrified when they hear about the new Elmo doll coming out on Black Friday.
11/13/2013