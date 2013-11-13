South America
Ginger Cow In The News
Season 17 E 6 • 11/06/2013
Word of the Ginger Cow spreads across newsrooms of the world, and the reporters all share the same reaction.
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Watching
02:08
And Now, Winter Comes Again...South AmericaS17 E7
The boys begin to train for the big fight. Meanwhile, Randy hears about the horrors of last year's Black Friday.
11/13/2013
02:43
Are You Sure, Fart Boy?South AmericaS17 E6
Cartman and Fart Boy are honored in Israel, but Stan intervenes with the truth about the Red Cow.
11/06/2013
01:41
Armageddon Terms CommitteeSouth AmericaS17 E6
While discussing terms of war, the Muslims, Christians and Jews decide instead to sacrifice the Red Heifer.
11/06/2013
01:32
Canadian Health CareSouth AmericaS17 E5
Kyle visits the Canadian Minister of Health to discuss the medication Ike's been given.
10/30/2013
01:41
Clean Up Pat's MessSouth AmericaS17 E5
The school faculty holds a meeting to discuss the many problems with the Intellilink system.
10/30/2013
02:06
Don't Show Your Strange On TV!South AmericaS17 E5
The Yo Gabba Gabba gang tries to make Foofa reconsider her plans to go on the MTV Music Awards.
10/30/2013
00:58
Endure All The FartsSouth AmericaS17 E6
Kyle is visited by God and given some reassuring words.
11/06/2013
01:43
Fighters of ZaronSouth AmericaS17 E7
Cartman gathers all the boys together and unveils his plan to get the next gen gaming systems.
11/13/2013
01:05
Ginger Cow In The NewsSouth AmericaS17 E6
Word of the Ginger Cow spreads across newsrooms of the world, and the reporters all share the same reaction.
11/06/2013
01:31
HELLO ISRAEL!South AmericaS17 E6
Jews, Christians, and Muslims have united, ushering in 10 years of Van Halen.
11/06/2013
00:26
Huuuuut... HIKE!South AmericaS17 E5
Problems with the team's quarterback keep getting worse.
10/30/2013
01:54
I Was Wrong, KyleSouth AmericaS17 E6
Cartman humbly apologizes, and shows the whole school the red headed cow.
11/06/2013
01:13
I Wouldn't Mind Hittin' ThatSouth AmericaS17 E5
The Canadian Minister of Health sets things right with his wife, while Ike gets back to his old self.
10/30/2013
00:38
Israel Freaking Rocks!South AmericaS17 E6
People of all religions continue to celebrate world peace with Van Halen.
11/06/2013
00:53
It's A Family TraditionSouth AmericaS17 E7
Channel 9 news interviews excited Black Friday shoppers.
11/13/2013
01:39
JEW Like YOU, MkaySouth AmericaS17 E6
Representatives from Israel visit the school to speak with Kyle about the Red Heifer.
11/06/2013
01:15
New RecruitsSouth AmericaS17 E7
Randy joins a fresh batch of mall cops as they prepare for Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:15
Pound My Sweet StrangeSouth AmericaS17 E5
Backstage at the MTV Music Awards, Kyle stands by his brother Ike.
10/30/2013
00:58
Sneaky Little BeeSouth AmericaS17 E7
Sharon confronts Randy about his new mall security gig.
11/13/2013
02:37
That's How Xbox People AreSouth AmericaS17 E7
Butters discusses wieners, while the boys divide into dueling factions over next gen gaming consoles.
11/13/2013