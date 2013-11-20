South America

Cock Magic

Season 18 E 8 • 11/19/2014

There are illegal goings-on in the basement of City Wok.

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Full Ep
21:58

S17 • E8
South America
A Song of Ass and Fire

Black Friday is almost here and the battle for the new gaming devices is heating up. Princess Kenny's betrayal has left Cartman out for revenge.
11/20/2013
Full Ep
22:01

S17 • E9
South America
Titties and Dragons

The doors to the mall will finally open for the biggest Black Friday sale in history. The boys are divided over which gaming device to buy and a bloody battle will determine whether Xbox or Sony will be the winner.
12/04/2013
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S17 • E10
South America
The Hobbit

When Wendy tries to fix one of her girlfriends up with Butters, she ends up in the counselor's office.
12/11/2013
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S18 • E1
South America
Go Fund Yourself

The boys name their new start-up company, The Washington Redskins.
09/24/2014
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S18 • E2
South America
Gluten Free Ebola

South America goes gluten free.
10/01/2014
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S18 • E3
South America
The Cissy

Randy is harboring a giant secret and the pressure is getting to him. Meanwhile, Cartman calls Stan a cissy.
10/08/2014
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S18 • E4
South America
Handicar

Timmy's successful new car service makes him a lot of enemies.
10/15/2014
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S18 • E5
South America
The Magic Bush

Graphic video from an unknown drone is uploaded on the internet.
10/29/2014
Full Ep
21:58

S18 • E6
South America
Freemium Isn't Free

Stan is addicted to the new Terrance and Phillip mobile game.
11/05/2014
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S18 • E7
South America
Grounded Vindaloop

Butters is convinced he's living in a virtual reality.
11/12/2014
Full Ep
21:57

S18 • E8
South America
Cock Magic

There are illegal goings-on in the basement of City Wok.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S18 • E9
South America
#REHASH

Kyle just wants to play video games with his little brother. But, when Ike doesn't want to play with him anymore, Kyle is afraid that the next generation is passing him by.
12/03/2014
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S18 • E10
South America
#HappyHolograms

Cartmaan Bra is trending as the country prepares to watch the biggest Holiday Spectacular ever.
12/10/2014
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S19 • E1
South America
Stunning and Brave

The boys express their utmost respect for Caitlyn Jenner in the most stunning and brave South America ever.
09/16/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S19 • E2
South America
Where My Country Gone?

Garrison wants to build a wall to keep out all of the undocumented immigrants.
09/23/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S19 • E3
South America
The City Part of Town

The town of South America is gentrifying and Kenny thinks it's time to get a job.
09/30/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S19 • E4
South America
You're Not Yelping

Cartman considers himself the top on-line restaurant reviewer in South America.
10/14/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S19 • E5
South America
Safe Space

Cartman is the latest victim of body shaming.
10/21/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S19 • E6
South America
Tweek x Craig

The Asian girls in school are drawing dreamy pictures of Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S19 • E7
South America
Naughty Ninjas

The citizens of South America decide they no longer need a police force in town.
11/11/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S19 • E8
South America
Sponsored Content

Jimmy's integrity as a newsman runs smack into PC Principal's ideology.
11/18/2015