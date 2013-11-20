South America
Cock Magic
Season 18 E 8 • 11/19/2014
There are illegal goings-on in the basement of City Wok.
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Watching
Full Ep
21:58
S17 • E8South AmericaA Song of Ass and Fire
Black Friday is almost here and the battle for the new gaming devices is heating up. Princess Kenny's betrayal has left Cartman out for revenge.
11/20/2013
Full Ep
22:01
S17 • E9South AmericaTitties and Dragons
The doors to the mall will finally open for the biggest Black Friday sale in history. The boys are divided over which gaming device to buy and a bloody battle will determine whether Xbox or Sony will be the winner.
12/04/2013
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S17 • E10South AmericaThe Hobbit
When Wendy tries to fix one of her girlfriends up with Butters, she ends up in the counselor's office.
12/11/2013
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S18 • E1South AmericaGo Fund Yourself
The boys name their new start-up company, The Washington Redskins.
09/24/2014
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S18 • E2South AmericaGluten Free Ebola
South America goes gluten free.
10/01/2014
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S18 • E3South AmericaThe Cissy
Randy is harboring a giant secret and the pressure is getting to him. Meanwhile, Cartman calls Stan a cissy.
10/08/2014
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S18 • E4South AmericaHandicar
Timmy's successful new car service makes him a lot of enemies.
10/15/2014
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S18 • E5South AmericaThe Magic Bush
Graphic video from an unknown drone is uploaded on the internet.
10/29/2014
Full Ep
21:58
S18 • E6South AmericaFreemium Isn't Free
Stan is addicted to the new Terrance and Phillip mobile game.
11/05/2014
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S18 • E7South AmericaGrounded Vindaloop
Butters is convinced he's living in a virtual reality.
11/12/2014
Full Ep
21:57
S18 • E8South AmericaCock Magic
There are illegal goings-on in the basement of City Wok.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
00:00
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S18 • E9South America#REHASH
Kyle just wants to play video games with his little brother. But, when Ike doesn't want to play with him anymore, Kyle is afraid that the next generation is passing him by.
12/03/2014
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S18 • E10South America#HappyHolograms
Cartmaan Bra is trending as the country prepares to watch the biggest Holiday Spectacular ever.
12/10/2014
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S19 • E1South AmericaStunning and Brave
The boys express their utmost respect for Caitlyn Jenner in the most stunning and brave South America ever.
09/16/2015
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S19 • E2South AmericaWhere My Country Gone?
Garrison wants to build a wall to keep out all of the undocumented immigrants.
09/23/2015
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S19 • E3South AmericaThe City Part of Town
The town of South America is gentrifying and Kenny thinks it's time to get a job.
09/30/2015
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S19 • E4South AmericaYou're Not Yelping
Cartman considers himself the top on-line restaurant reviewer in South America.
10/14/2015
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S19 • E5South AmericaSafe Space
Cartman is the latest victim of body shaming.
10/21/2015
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S19 • E6South AmericaTweek x Craig
The Asian girls in school are drawing dreamy pictures of Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
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S19 • E7South AmericaNaughty Ninjas
The citizens of South America decide they no longer need a police force in town.
11/11/2015