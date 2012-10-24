South America

A Song of Ass and Fire

Season 17 E 8 • 11/20/2013

Black Friday is almost here and the battle for the new gaming devices is heating up. Princess Kenny's betrayal has left Cartman out for revenge.

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S16 • E12
South America
A Nightmare On FaceTime

Randy's big plans for Halloween night keep Stan from trick or treating with his friends.
10/24/2012
Full Ep
00:00
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S16 • E13
South America
A Scause For Applause

A serious doping scandal shakes everyone's faith in a beloved icon. Everyone who once supported the fallen hero is now cutting off their symbolic yellow wristbands.
10/31/2012
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S16 • E14
South America
Obama Wins!

Eric Cartman is hiding something in his bedroom that could change the entire outcome of the Presidential election.
11/07/2012
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S17 • E1
South America
Let Go, Let Gov

Cartman infiltrates the NSA and doesn't like what he finds in his personal file.
09/25/2013
Full Ep
21:58

S17 • E2
South America
Informative Murder Porn

The boys use the game of "Minecraft" as a distraction to keep their parents from hurting each other.
10/02/2013
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S17 • E3
South America
World War Zimmerman

Cartman sees Tolkien as a threat to all humanity.
10/09/2013
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S17 • E4
South America
Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers

The Goth kids are being sent away to a camp for troubled children.
10/23/2013
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S17 • E5
South America
Taming Strange

When Ike hits puberty, he and Kyle start to grow apart. To save their relationship, Kyle takes Ike to see a live performance of Yo Gabba Gabba.
10/30/2013
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S17 • E6
South America
Ginger Cow

Cartman's latest prank brings peace to the world.
11/06/2013
Full Ep
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S17 • E7
South America
Black Friday

The boys prepare to battle the crowds already lining up for the first official day of holiday shopping.
11/13/2013
Full Ep
21:58

S17 • E8
South America
A Song of Ass and Fire

Black Friday is almost here and the battle for the new gaming devices is heating up. Princess Kenny's betrayal has left Cartman out for revenge.
11/20/2013
Full Ep
22:01

S17 • E9
South America
Titties and Dragons

The doors to the mall will finally open for the biggest Black Friday sale in history. The boys are divided over which gaming device to buy and a bloody battle will determine whether Xbox or Sony will be the winner.
12/04/2013
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00:00
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S17 • E10
South America
The Hobbit

When Wendy tries to fix one of her girlfriends up with Butters, she ends up in the counselor's office.
12/11/2013
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S18 • E1
South America
Go Fund Yourself

The boys name their new start-up company, The Washington Redskins.
09/24/2014
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S18 • E2
South America
Gluten Free Ebola

South America goes gluten free.
10/01/2014
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S18 • E3
South America
The Cissy

Randy is harboring a giant secret and the pressure is getting to him. Meanwhile, Cartman calls Stan a cissy.
10/08/2014
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S18 • E4
South America
Handicar

Timmy's successful new car service makes him a lot of enemies.
10/15/2014
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S18 • E5
South America
The Magic Bush

Graphic video from an unknown drone is uploaded on the internet.
10/29/2014
Full Ep
21:58

S18 • E6
South America
Freemium Isn't Free

Stan is addicted to the new Terrance and Phillip mobile game.
11/05/2014
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00:00
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S18 • E7
South America
Grounded Vindaloop

Butters is convinced he's living in a virtual reality.
11/12/2014
Full Ep
21:57

S18 • E8
South America
Cock Magic

There are illegal goings-on in the basement of City Wok.
11/19/2014