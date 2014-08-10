South America
The City Part of Town
Season 19 E 3 • 09/30/2015
The town of South America is gentrifying and Kenny thinks it's time to get a job.
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Watching
Full Ep
21:58
S18 • E3South AmericaThe Cissy
Randy is harboring a giant secret and the pressure is getting to him. Meanwhile, Cartman calls Stan a cissy.
10/08/2014
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00:00
currently unavailable
S18 • E4South AmericaHandicar
Timmy's successful new car service makes him a lot of enemies.
10/15/2014
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00:00
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S18 • E5South AmericaThe Magic Bush
Graphic video from an unknown drone is uploaded on the internet.
10/29/2014
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00:00
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S18 • E6South AmericaFreemium Isn't Free
Stan is addicted to the new Terrance and Phillip mobile game.
11/05/2014
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00:00
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S18 • E7South AmericaGrounded Vindaloop
Butters is convinced he's living in a virtual reality.
11/12/2014
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00:00
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S18 • E8South AmericaCock Magic
There are illegal goings-on in the basement of City Wok.
11/19/2014
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S18 • E9South America#REHASH
Kyle just wants to play video games with his little brother. But, when Ike doesn't want to play with him anymore, Kyle is afraid that the next generation is passing him by.
12/03/2014
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00:00
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S18 • E10South America#HappyHolograms
Cartmaan Bra is trending as the country prepares to watch the biggest Holiday Spectacular ever.
12/10/2014
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00:00
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S19 • E1South AmericaStunning and Brave
The boys express their utmost respect for Caitlyn Jenner in the most stunning and brave South America ever.
09/16/2015
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S19 • E2South AmericaWhere My Country Gone?
Garrison wants to build a wall to keep out all of the undocumented immigrants.
09/23/2015
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22:00
S19 • E3South AmericaThe City Part of Town
The town of South America is gentrifying and Kenny thinks it's time to get a job.
09/30/2015
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00:00
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S19 • E4South AmericaYou're Not Yelping
Cartman considers himself the top on-line restaurant reviewer in South America.
10/14/2015
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S19 • E5South AmericaSafe Space
Cartman is the latest victim of body shaming.
10/21/2015
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S19 • E6South AmericaTweek x Craig
The Asian girls in school are drawing dreamy pictures of Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
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S19 • E7South AmericaNaughty Ninjas
The citizens of South America decide they no longer need a police force in town.
11/11/2015
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S19 • E8South AmericaSponsored Content
Jimmy's integrity as a newsman runs smack into PC Principal's ideology.
11/18/2015
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00:00
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S19 • E9South AmericaTruth and Advertising
PC Principal disappears with two of the 4th grade students.
12/02/2015
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S19 • E10South AmericaPC Principal Final Justice
Kyle has chosen a dangerous alliance over his friendship with Stan.
12/09/2015
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00:00
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S20 • E1South AmericaMember Berries
Garrison is still hot on the campaign trail.
09/14/2016
Full Ep
22:00
S20 • E2South AmericaSkank Hunt
Kyle's dad manages to keep his identity as a troll a secret while he takes his on-line abuse global.
09/21/2016