South America

The City Part of Town

Season 19 E 3 • 09/30/2015

The town of South America is gentrifying and Kenny thinks it's time to get a job.

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Full Ep
21:58

S18 • E3
South America
The Cissy

Randy is harboring a giant secret and the pressure is getting to him. Meanwhile, Cartman calls Stan a cissy.
10/08/2014
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S18 • E4
South America
Handicar

Timmy's successful new car service makes him a lot of enemies.
10/15/2014
Full Ep
00:00
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S18 • E5
South America
The Magic Bush

Graphic video from an unknown drone is uploaded on the internet.
10/29/2014
Full Ep
00:00
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S18 • E6
South America
Freemium Isn't Free

Stan is addicted to the new Terrance and Phillip mobile game.
11/05/2014
Full Ep
00:00
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S18 • E7
South America
Grounded Vindaloop

Butters is convinced he's living in a virtual reality.
11/12/2014
Full Ep
00:00
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S18 • E8
South America
Cock Magic

There are illegal goings-on in the basement of City Wok.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
00:00
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S18 • E9
South America
#REHASH

Kyle just wants to play video games with his little brother. But, when Ike doesn't want to play with him anymore, Kyle is afraid that the next generation is passing him by.
12/03/2014
Full Ep
00:00
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S18 • E10
South America
#HappyHolograms

Cartmaan Bra is trending as the country prepares to watch the biggest Holiday Spectacular ever.
12/10/2014
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S19 • E1
South America
Stunning and Brave

The boys express their utmost respect for Caitlyn Jenner in the most stunning and brave South America ever.
09/16/2015
Full Ep
00:00
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S19 • E2
South America
Where My Country Gone?

Garrison wants to build a wall to keep out all of the undocumented immigrants.
09/23/2015
Full Ep
22:00

S19 • E3
South America
The City Part of Town

The town of South America is gentrifying and Kenny thinks it's time to get a job.
09/30/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S19 • E4
South America
You're Not Yelping

Cartman considers himself the top on-line restaurant reviewer in South America.
10/14/2015
Full Ep
00:00
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S19 • E5
South America
Safe Space

Cartman is the latest victim of body shaming.
10/21/2015
Full Ep
00:00
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S19 • E6
South America
Tweek x Craig

The Asian girls in school are drawing dreamy pictures of Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
Full Ep
00:00
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S19 • E7
South America
Naughty Ninjas

The citizens of South America decide they no longer need a police force in town.
11/11/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S19 • E8
South America
Sponsored Content

Jimmy's integrity as a newsman runs smack into PC Principal's ideology.
11/18/2015
Full Ep
00:00
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S19 • E9
South America
Truth and Advertising

PC Principal disappears with two of the 4th grade students.
12/02/2015
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00:00
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S19 • E10
South America
PC Principal Final Justice

Kyle has chosen a dangerous alliance over his friendship with Stan.
12/09/2015
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S20 • E1
South America
Member Berries

Garrison is still hot on the campaign trail.
09/14/2016
Full Ep
22:00

S20 • E2
South America
Skank Hunt

Kyle's dad manages to keep his identity as a troll a secret while he takes his on-line abuse global.
09/21/2016
Full Ep
00:00
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S20 • E3
South America
The Damned

Gerald is thrilled with the media attention as he continues to troll everyone and anyone.
09/28/2016