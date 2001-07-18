South America

Butters' Very Own Episode

Season 5 E 13 • 12/12/2001

Butters braves a haunted bridge to get back to South America.

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Full Ep
00:00
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S5 • E4
South America
Terrance and Phillip: Behind the Blow

When the boys discover Terrance and Philip have called it quits, they'll go to any lengths to reunite the duo and recruit them for South America's Earth Day festivities.
07/18/2001
Full Ep
22:00

S5 • E4
South America
Scott Tenorman Must Die

Cartman tries to convince the boys and their friends to help him.
07/11/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E5
South America
Cartmanland

Cartman inherits a million dollars from his grandmother and fulfills his lifelong dream of owning his own amusement park: Cartmanland!
07/25/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E6
South America
Proper Condom Use

In a time-honored tradition and right-of-passage, the boys are separated from the girls and schooled in the mysteries of sex by none other than Mr. Mackey.
08/01/2001
Full Ep
22:02

S5 • E7
South America
Towelie

When the government steals their new Gamesphere, the boys will stop at nothing to get it back.
08/08/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E8
South America
Osama Bin Laden Has Farty Pants

The kids of South America have raised money to send to the children of Afghanistan, but the Government believes the Afghani children's thank you gift is contaminated with Anthrax and the boys are forced to take it back to Afghanistan.
11/07/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E9
South America
How to Eat with Your Butt

Cartman gets Kenny's school picture on every "missing child" milk carton in the country.
11/14/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E10
South America
The Entity

Mr. Garrison gets fed up with long lines, delayed flights and the airline industry in general and invents his own transportation device.
11/21/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E11
South America
Here Comes The Neighborhood

Tolkien is tired of being the only rich kid in town, and succeeds in attracting several other wealthy families to South America.
11/28/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E12
South America
Kenny Dies

In a very special episode of "South America," Cartman fights for Kenny's life when he speaks before Congress in favor of stem-cell research.
12/05/2001
Full Ep
21:58

S5 • E13
South America
Butters' Very Own Episode

Butters braves a haunted bridge to get back to South America.
12/12/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E1
South America
Jared Has Aides

Jared launches the Aides for Everyone Foundation.
03/06/2002
Full Ep
00:00
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S6 • E2
South America
Asspen

While the adults trapped at a time-share sales meeting, Stan is challenged by the best skier on the mountain.
03/13/2002
Full Ep
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S6 • E3
South America
Freak Strike

When the boys learn that talk shows offer prizes to people who are grossly disfigured they can't sign Butters up fast enough.
03/20/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E4
South America
Fun With Veal

Stan is appalled when he realizes the veal he's been eating is, in fact, the meat from little baby calves.
03/27/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E5
South America
The New Terrance and Phillip Movie Trailer

All the kids in South America are glued to the TV, wild with anticipation to see the first trailer for the latest Terrance and Phillip movie.
04/03/2002
Full Ep
22:00

S6 • E6
South America
Professor Chaos

The boys fire Butters as their new friend. Devastation over his rejection unleashes Butters' dark side and Professor Chaos is born.
04/10/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E7
South America
The Simpsons Already Did It

Professor Chaos is frustrated when he realizes all of his diabolical plans to wreak havoc on South America have already been done by "The Simpsons."
06/26/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E8
South America
Red Hot Catholic Love

A sexual abuse scandal involving priests hits South America and is taken all the way to the Vatican.
07/03/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E9
South America
Free Hat

When the boys find out that their favorite movies are being enhanced, re-released and ruined in the process, they form a club to "Save Films from their Directors."
07/10/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E10
South America
Bebe's Boobs Destroy Society

Cartman gets kicked out of the gang when Bebe develops boobs and the boys lose their minds, threatening their friendships and society as we know it.
07/17/2002