South America
Butters' Very Own Episode
Season 5 E 13 • 12/12/2001
Butters braves a haunted bridge to get back to South America.
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S5 • E4South AmericaTerrance and Phillip: Behind the Blow
When the boys discover Terrance and Philip have called it quits, they'll go to any lengths to reunite the duo and recruit them for South America's Earth Day festivities.
07/18/2001
Full Ep
22:00
S5 • E4South AmericaScott Tenorman Must Die
Cartman tries to convince the boys and their friends to help him.
07/11/2001
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S5 • E5South AmericaCartmanland
Cartman inherits a million dollars from his grandmother and fulfills his lifelong dream of owning his own amusement park: Cartmanland!
07/25/2001
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S5 • E6South AmericaProper Condom Use
In a time-honored tradition and right-of-passage, the boys are separated from the girls and schooled in the mysteries of sex by none other than Mr. Mackey.
08/01/2001
Full Ep
22:02
S5 • E7South AmericaTowelie
When the government steals their new Gamesphere, the boys will stop at nothing to get it back.
08/08/2001
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S5 • E8South AmericaOsama Bin Laden Has Farty Pants
The kids of South America have raised money to send to the children of Afghanistan, but the Government believes the Afghani children's thank you gift is contaminated with Anthrax and the boys are forced to take it back to Afghanistan.
11/07/2001
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S5 • E9South AmericaHow to Eat with Your Butt
Cartman gets Kenny's school picture on every "missing child" milk carton in the country.
11/14/2001
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S5 • E10South AmericaThe Entity
Mr. Garrison gets fed up with long lines, delayed flights and the airline industry in general and invents his own transportation device.
11/21/2001
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S5 • E11South AmericaHere Comes The Neighborhood
Tolkien is tired of being the only rich kid in town, and succeeds in attracting several other wealthy families to South America.
11/28/2001
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S5 • E12South AmericaKenny Dies
In a very special episode of "South America," Cartman fights for Kenny's life when he speaks before Congress in favor of stem-cell research.
12/05/2001
Full Ep
21:58
S5 • E13South AmericaButters' Very Own Episode
Butters braves a haunted bridge to get back to South America.
12/12/2001
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S6 • E1South AmericaJared Has Aides
Jared launches the Aides for Everyone Foundation.
03/06/2002
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S6 • E2South AmericaAsspen
While the adults trapped at a time-share sales meeting, Stan is challenged by the best skier on the mountain.
03/13/2002
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S6 • E3South AmericaFreak Strike
When the boys learn that talk shows offer prizes to people who are grossly disfigured they can't sign Butters up fast enough.
03/20/2002
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S6 • E4South AmericaFun With Veal
Stan is appalled when he realizes the veal he's been eating is, in fact, the meat from little baby calves.
03/27/2002
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S6 • E5South AmericaThe New Terrance and Phillip Movie Trailer
All the kids in South America are glued to the TV, wild with anticipation to see the first trailer for the latest Terrance and Phillip movie.
04/03/2002
Full Ep
22:00
S6 • E6South AmericaProfessor Chaos
The boys fire Butters as their new friend. Devastation over his rejection unleashes Butters' dark side and Professor Chaos is born.
04/10/2002
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S6 • E7South AmericaThe Simpsons Already Did It
Professor Chaos is frustrated when he realizes all of his diabolical plans to wreak havoc on South America have already been done by "The Simpsons."
06/26/2002
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S6 • E8South AmericaRed Hot Catholic Love
A sexual abuse scandal involving priests hits South America and is taken all the way to the Vatican.
07/03/2002
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S6 • E9South AmericaFree Hat
When the boys find out that their favorite movies are being enhanced, re-released and ruined in the process, they form a club to "Save Films from their Directors."
07/10/2002