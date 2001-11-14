South America

Professor Chaos

Season 6 E 6 • 04/10/2002

The boys fire Butters as their new friend. Devastation over his rejection unleashes Butters' dark side and Professor Chaos is born.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E9
South America
How to Eat with Your Butt

Cartman gets Kenny's school picture on every "missing child" milk carton in the country.
11/14/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E10
South America
The Entity

Mr. Garrison gets fed up with long lines, delayed flights and the airline industry in general and invents his own transportation device.
11/21/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E11
South America
Here Comes The Neighborhood

Tolkien is tired of being the only rich kid in town, and succeeds in attracting several other wealthy families to South America.
11/28/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E12
South America
Kenny Dies

In a very special episode of "South America," Cartman fights for Kenny's life when he speaks before Congress in favor of stem-cell research.
12/05/2001
Full Ep
21:58

S5 • E13
South America
Butters' Very Own Episode

Butters braves a haunted bridge to get back to South America.
12/12/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E1
South America
Jared Has Aides

Jared launches the Aides for Everyone Foundation.
03/06/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E2
South America
Asspen

While the adults trapped at a time-share sales meeting, Stan is challenged by the best skier on the mountain.
03/13/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E3
South America
Freak Strike

When the boys learn that talk shows offer prizes to people who are grossly disfigured they can't sign Butters up fast enough.
03/20/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E4
South America
Fun With Veal

Stan is appalled when he realizes the veal he's been eating is, in fact, the meat from little baby calves.
03/27/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E5
South America
The New Terrance and Phillip Movie Trailer

All the kids in South America are glued to the TV, wild with anticipation to see the first trailer for the latest Terrance and Phillip movie.
04/03/2002
Full Ep
22:00

S6 • E6
South America
Professor Chaos

The boys fire Butters as their new friend. Devastation over his rejection unleashes Butters' dark side and Professor Chaos is born.
04/10/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E7
South America
The Simpsons Already Did It

Professor Chaos is frustrated when he realizes all of his diabolical plans to wreak havoc on South America have already been done by "The Simpsons."
06/26/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E8
South America
Red Hot Catholic Love

A sexual abuse scandal involving priests hits South America and is taken all the way to the Vatican.
07/03/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E9
South America
Free Hat

When the boys find out that their favorite movies are being enhanced, re-released and ruined in the process, they form a club to "Save Films from their Directors."
07/10/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E10
South America
Bebe's Boobs Destroy Society

Cartman gets kicked out of the gang when Bebe develops boobs and the boys lose their minds, threatening their friendships and society as we know it.
07/17/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E11
South America
Child Abduction is Not Funny

In an effort to protect their children from kidnappers, the parents hire the owner of City Wok Restaurant to build the Great Wall of South America.
07/24/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E12
South America
A Ladder to Heaven

Kenny died with the winning ticket to a prize of endless candy in his pocket. The boys decide to build a ladder to Heaven where they expect to find him and get the ticket back.
11/06/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E13
South America
The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers

The boys embark upon a mythical quest as they set out to return their copy of the "The Lord of the Rings" movie to their local video store.
11/13/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E14
South America
The Death Camp of Tolerance

The boys are sentenced to the Death Camp of Tolerance where they learn how to treat minorities. Mr. Slave and Lemmiwinks make their debut in this episode.
11/20/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E15
South America
The Biggest Douche in the Universe

When a famous psychic fails to help him exorcise Kenny from his body, Cartman and Chef travel to the moors of Scotland, where Chef's mom tries a little of her voodoo magic on him.
11/27/2002
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E16
South America
My Future Self n' Me

When a 32-year-old man claiming to be Stan from the future shows up in South America, young Stan is forced to come to terms with the loser he will become.
12/04/2002