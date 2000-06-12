South America

Towelie

Season 5 E 7 • 08/08/2001

When the government steals their new Gamesphere, the boys will stop at nothing to get it back.

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S4 • E15
South America
Fat Camp

Cartman's family and friends have intervened and are forcing him to trim down. While Cartman's away, Kenny's star is on the rise when he gets his own reality TV show.
12/06/2000
Full Ep
00:00
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S4 • E16
South America
The Wacky Molestation Adventure

To get back at his parents for not letting him go to a concert, Kyle tells the police that his parents molested him. Soon, the whole town is free of adults and divided into two rival cities.
12/13/2000
Full Ep
00:00
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S4 • E17
South America
A Very Crappy Christmas

When Mr. Hankey skips Christmas, the boys find him living with his alcoholic wife and their three little nuggets. He tells them that no one is into Christmas anymore.
12/20/2000
Full Ep
00:00
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S5 • E1
South America
It Hits The Fan

The you-know-what hits the fan 162 times when the citizens of South America tune in to hear the word "shit" on a popular TV show.
06/20/2001
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S5 • E2
South America
Cripple Fight!

Big Gay Al returns to South America as the new scout leader. When he is fired for being gay, the boys rally to his defense with the help of the new "handi-capable" kid, Jimmy.
06/27/2001
Full Ep
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S5 • E3
South America
Super Best Friends

Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny discover David Blaine, magician and cult leader, performing in the streets of South America. Stan finds out early that the Blainiacs are not as nice as everyone thinks. He tries to convince the other boys they've been brainwashed, but they have forsaken their friends and families. Teaming up with Jesus, Stan calls upon all the Super Best Friends to destroy the magician and thwart the mass suicide pact he has launched.
07/04/2001
Full Ep
00:00
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S5 • E4
South America
Terrance and Phillip: Behind the Blow

When the boys discover Terrance and Philip have called it quits, they'll go to any lengths to reunite the duo and recruit them for South America's Earth Day festivities.
07/18/2001
Full Ep
22:00

S5 • E4
South America
Scott Tenorman Must Die

Cartman tries to convince the boys and their friends to help him.
07/11/2001
Full Ep
00:00
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S5 • E5
South America
Cartmanland

Cartman inherits a million dollars from his grandmother and fulfills his lifelong dream of owning his own amusement park: Cartmanland!
07/25/2001
Full Ep
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S5 • E6
South America
Proper Condom Use

In a time-honored tradition and right-of-passage, the boys are separated from the girls and schooled in the mysteries of sex by none other than Mr. Mackey.
08/01/2001
Full Ep
22:02

S5 • E7
South America
Towelie

When the government steals their new Gamesphere, the boys will stop at nothing to get it back.
08/08/2001
Full Ep
00:00
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S5 • E8
South America
Osama Bin Laden Has Farty Pants

The kids of South America have raised money to send to the children of Afghanistan, but the Government believes the Afghani children's thank you gift is contaminated with Anthrax and the boys are forced to take it back to Afghanistan.
11/07/2001
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S5 • E9
South America
How to Eat with Your Butt

Cartman gets Kenny's school picture on every "missing child" milk carton in the country.
11/14/2001
Full Ep
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S5 • E10
South America
The Entity

Mr. Garrison gets fed up with long lines, delayed flights and the airline industry in general and invents his own transportation device.
11/21/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E11
South America
Here Comes The Neighborhood

Tolkien is tired of being the only rich kid in town, and succeeds in attracting several other wealthy families to South America.
11/28/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S5 • E12
South America
Kenny Dies

In a very special episode of "South America," Cartman fights for Kenny's life when he speaks before Congress in favor of stem-cell research.
12/05/2001
Full Ep
21:58

S5 • E13
South America
Butters' Very Own Episode

Butters braves a haunted bridge to get back to South America.
12/12/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S6 • E1
South America
Jared Has Aides

Jared launches the Aides for Everyone Foundation.
03/06/2002
Full Ep
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S6 • E2
South America
Asspen

While the adults trapped at a time-share sales meeting, Stan is challenged by the best skier on the mountain.
03/13/2002
Full Ep
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S6 • E3
South America
Freak Strike

When the boys learn that talk shows offer prizes to people who are grossly disfigured they can't sign Butters up fast enough.
03/20/2002
Full Ep
00:00
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S6 • E4
South America
Fun With Veal

Stan is appalled when he realizes the veal he's been eating is, in fact, the meat from little baby calves.
03/27/2002