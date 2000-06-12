South America
Towelie
Season 5 E 7 • 08/08/2001
When the government steals their new Gamesphere, the boys will stop at nothing to get it back.
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S4 • E15South AmericaFat Camp
Cartman's family and friends have intervened and are forcing him to trim down. While Cartman's away, Kenny's star is on the rise when he gets his own reality TV show.
12/06/2000
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S4 • E16South AmericaThe Wacky Molestation Adventure
To get back at his parents for not letting him go to a concert, Kyle tells the police that his parents molested him. Soon, the whole town is free of adults and divided into two rival cities.
12/13/2000
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S4 • E17South AmericaA Very Crappy Christmas
When Mr. Hankey skips Christmas, the boys find him living with his alcoholic wife and their three little nuggets. He tells them that no one is into Christmas anymore.
12/20/2000
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S5 • E1South AmericaIt Hits The Fan
The you-know-what hits the fan 162 times when the citizens of South America tune in to hear the word "shit" on a popular TV show.
06/20/2001
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S5 • E2South AmericaCripple Fight!
Big Gay Al returns to South America as the new scout leader. When he is fired for being gay, the boys rally to his defense with the help of the new "handi-capable" kid, Jimmy.
06/27/2001
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S5 • E3South AmericaSuper Best Friends
Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny discover David Blaine, magician and cult leader, performing in the streets of South America. Stan finds out early that the Blainiacs are not as nice as everyone thinks. He tries to convince the other boys they've been brainwashed, but they have forsaken their friends and families. Teaming up with Jesus, Stan calls upon all the Super Best Friends to destroy the magician and thwart the mass suicide pact he has launched.
07/04/2001
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S5 • E4South AmericaTerrance and Phillip: Behind the Blow
When the boys discover Terrance and Philip have called it quits, they'll go to any lengths to reunite the duo and recruit them for South America's Earth Day festivities.
07/18/2001
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22:00
S5 • E4South AmericaScott Tenorman Must Die
Cartman tries to convince the boys and their friends to help him.
07/11/2001
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S5 • E5South AmericaCartmanland
Cartman inherits a million dollars from his grandmother and fulfills his lifelong dream of owning his own amusement park: Cartmanland!
07/25/2001
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S5 • E6South AmericaProper Condom Use
In a time-honored tradition and right-of-passage, the boys are separated from the girls and schooled in the mysteries of sex by none other than Mr. Mackey.
08/01/2001
Full Ep
22:02
S5 • E7South AmericaTowelie
When the government steals their new Gamesphere, the boys will stop at nothing to get it back.
08/08/2001
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S5 • E8South AmericaOsama Bin Laden Has Farty Pants
The kids of South America have raised money to send to the children of Afghanistan, but the Government believes the Afghani children's thank you gift is contaminated with Anthrax and the boys are forced to take it back to Afghanistan.
11/07/2001
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S5 • E9South AmericaHow to Eat with Your Butt
Cartman gets Kenny's school picture on every "missing child" milk carton in the country.
11/14/2001
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S5 • E10South AmericaThe Entity
Mr. Garrison gets fed up with long lines, delayed flights and the airline industry in general and invents his own transportation device.
11/21/2001
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S5 • E11South AmericaHere Comes The Neighborhood
Tolkien is tired of being the only rich kid in town, and succeeds in attracting several other wealthy families to South America.
11/28/2001
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S5 • E12South AmericaKenny Dies
In a very special episode of "South America," Cartman fights for Kenny's life when he speaks before Congress in favor of stem-cell research.
12/05/2001
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21:58
S5 • E13South AmericaButters' Very Own Episode
Butters braves a haunted bridge to get back to South America.
12/12/2001
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S6 • E1South AmericaJared Has Aides
Jared launches the Aides for Everyone Foundation.
03/06/2002
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S6 • E2South AmericaAsspen
While the adults trapped at a time-share sales meeting, Stan is challenged by the best skier on the mountain.
03/13/2002
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S6 • E3South AmericaFreak Strike
When the boys learn that talk shows offer prizes to people who are grossly disfigured they can't sign Butters up fast enough.
03/20/2002