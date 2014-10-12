South America
Randy Pledges PC Delta
Season 19 E 1 • 09/16/2015
Randy accidentally joins the fraternity of PC bros. And after a long night of being socially aware, he explains the goals of his new group to Sharon.
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Watching
01:31
#WeBelieveInYouSouth AmericaS18 E10
With everyone watching, Kyle takes the opportunity to reach out to his brother.
12/10/2014
01:03
Bill Cosby and Taylor Swift DuetSouth AmericaS18 E10
The holiday special continues with Bill Cosby and Taylor Swift's rendition of "It's Snowing Out There". Meanwhile, Cartman Bra starts to trend outside the TV.
12/10/2014
01:26
Check Someone's PrivilegeSouth AmericaS19 E1
Randy must prove he really understands what it is to be PC, in order to pass his final test and join PC Delta.
09/16/2015
01:56
Excuse My LanguageSouth AmericaS19 E1
Kyle gets called into PC Principal's office after making a comment about Caitlyn Jenner.
09/16/2015
01:55
FIRE THE TACO LAUNCHERS!South AmericaS19 E1
Cartman launches an all-out war on PC Delta.
09/16/2015
00:58
Football NightmareSouth AmericaS19 E1
After a terrifying nightmare, Cartman promises to be a better person.
09/16/2015
01:24
I'm Gonna Tom Brady This ThingSouth AmericaS19 E1
The boys convince Cartman to take on PC Principal.
09/16/2015
01:15
I'm Not Tom BradySouth AmericaS19 E1
The boys visit Cartman in the hospital and learn that he is ready to change.
09/16/2015
01:11
Kyle Gets HazedSouth AmericaS19 E1
After Kyle's public shaming, Stan asks Randy to leave his friend alone.
09/16/2015
01:03
MehSouth AmericaS18 E10
The Record Producer shares his story about when he became a grandpa.
12/10/2014
01:02
My FRIEND, Kyle?South AmericaS19 E1
After hearing that the PC people have targeted Kyle, Cartman vows to help.
09/16/2015
01:02
Okay Okay... Go Ahead!South AmericaS18 E10
The South Park Police recount a confrontation between Tupac and Michael Jackson.... then Cartman Bra "trendscends".
12/10/2014
00:48
PewDiePie Saves ChristmasSouth AmericaS18 E10
With everyone sick of Cartman Bra, PewDiePie comes to the rescue.
12/10/2014
02:18
Please Welcome PC PrincipalSouth AmericaS19 E1
South Park Elementary's new principal introduces himself at the PTA meeting.
09/16/2015
02:08
Randy Pledges PC DeltaSouth AmericaS19 E1
Randy accidentally joins the fraternity of PC bros. And after a long night of being socially aware, he explains the goals of his new group to Sharon.
09/16/2015
01:08
So... I'm PC Now?South AmericaS19 E1
Randy gets initiated into the brotherhood, and the boys finally realize the importance of being PC.
09/16/2015
00:52
STAY AWESOMESouth AmericaS18 E10
With the help of PewDiePie, Stan and Kyle learn something today.
12/10/2014
01:47
Watch Your Microaggressions, BroSouth AmericaS19 E1
Cartman's plan to frame PC Principal backfires.
09/16/2015
02:04
You PC, Bro?!South AmericaS19 E1
Randy, Gerald and the rest of the dads discuss Kyle's detention and discover there are more PC bros in town.
09/16/2015