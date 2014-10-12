South America
Kyle Gets Hazed
Season 19 E 1 • 09/16/2015
After Kyle's public shaming, Stan asks Randy to leave his friend alone.
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Watching
01:31
#WeBelieveInYouSouth AmericaS18 E10
With everyone watching, Kyle takes the opportunity to reach out to his brother.
12/10/2014
00:48
Canadian ABCsSouth AmericaS19 E2
Mr. Garrison is forced to take a Canadian Language night class.
09/23/2015
01:26
Check Someone's PrivilegeSouth AmericaS19 E1
Randy must prove he really understands what it is to be PC, in order to pass his final test and join PC Delta.
09/16/2015
01:44
Country Gone!South AmericaS19 E2
Garrison sings a song about all the illegal immigrants ruining his country.
09/23/2015
01:56
Excuse My LanguageSouth AmericaS19 E1
Kyle gets called into PC Principal's office after making a comment about Caitlyn Jenner.
09/16/2015
01:55
FIRE THE TACO LAUNCHERS!South AmericaS19 E1
Cartman launches an all-out war on PC Delta.
09/16/2015
00:58
Football NightmareSouth AmericaS19 E1
After a terrifying nightmare, Cartman promises to be a better person.
09/16/2015
01:24
I'm Gonna Tom Brady This ThingSouth AmericaS19 E1
The boys convince Cartman to take on PC Principal.
09/16/2015
01:15
I'm Not Tom BradySouth AmericaS19 E1
The boys visit Cartman in the hospital and learn that he is ready to change.
09/16/2015
01:11
Kyle Gets HazedSouth AmericaS19 E1
After Kyle's public shaming, Stan asks Randy to leave his friend alone.
09/16/2015
01:22
Kyle's ConspiracySouth AmericaS19 E2
Cartman convinces the rest of the boys that Kyle is responsible for the illegal immigration problem.
09/23/2015
01:02
My FRIEND, Kyle?South AmericaS19 E1
After hearing that the PC people have targeted Kyle, Cartman vows to help.
09/16/2015
00:48
PewDiePie Saves ChristmasSouth AmericaS18 E10
With everyone sick of Cartman Bra, PewDiePie comes to the rescue.
12/10/2014
02:18
Please Welcome PC PrincipalSouth AmericaS19 E1
South Park Elementary's new principal introduces himself at the PTA meeting.
09/16/2015
02:08
Randy Pledges PC DeltaSouth AmericaS19 E1
Randy accidentally joins the fraternity of PC bros. And after a long night of being socially aware, he explains the goals of his new group to Sharon.
09/16/2015
01:08
So... I'm PC Now?South AmericaS19 E1
Randy gets initiated into the brotherhood, and the boys finally realize the importance of being PC.
09/16/2015
00:52
STAY AWESOMESouth AmericaS18 E10
With the help of PewDiePie, Stan and Kyle learn something today.
12/10/2014
01:47
Watch Your Microaggressions, BroSouth AmericaS19 E1
Cartman's plan to frame PC Principal backfires.
09/16/2015
02:04
You PC, Bro?!South AmericaS19 E1
Randy, Gerald and the rest of the dads discuss Kyle's detention and discover there are more PC bros in town.
09/16/2015