South America

Looking For Quality Friends

Season 14 E 4 • 04/07/2010

Kyle and Cartman go on Chat Roulette to look for some quality internet friends.

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00:48

Ending a Friendship
South AmericaS14 E4

Kyle finally abandons Kip Drordy as his friend.
04/07/2010
01:13

I Made A Friend Today!!
South AmericaS14 E4

Kip Drordy makes a new friend.
04/07/2010
00:59

It Shrinks
South AmericaS14 E3

A wave of change sweeps South Park, but Randy gives Sharon a souvenir to remember.
03/31/2010
01:00

Jersey Party At Sizzler
South AmericaS14 E9

The boys discuss the Jersey problem...and then come face to face with it.
10/13/2010
01:31

Let The Game Commence
South AmericaS14 E4

Stan's profile is forced to compete in the gaming arena.
04/07/2010
01:34

Looking For Quality Friends
South AmericaS14 E4

Kyle and Cartman go on Chat Roulette to look for some quality internet friends.
04/07/2010
01:00

Mad Friends
South AmericaS14 E4

Cartman gets into the economics of social networking with his kick-ass podcast.
04/07/2010
01:24

No Friends
South AmericaS14 E4

When things start to go sour, Kyle turns to his REALLY good friend.
04/07/2010
01:40

Out Of Ammo
South AmericaS14 E9

In their darkest hour, South Park receives help from an unlikely source.
10/13/2010
01:55

Poke Your Grandma
South AmericaS14 E4

Stan literally gets sucked into social networking.
04/07/2010
01:22

Powerful Profiles
South AmericaS14 E4

Kyle and Cartman finally find a quality friend on Chat Roulette, while Stan's profile goes rogue.
04/07/2010
02:20

Profile Stan Marsh
South AmericaS14 E4

Stan's profile holds a huge chat party.
04/07/2010
01:30

Real Housewives of South Park
South AmericaS14 E9

New Jersey takes over the local hair salon and things get hairy.
10/13/2010
01:07

Relationship Status
South AmericaS14 E4

Stan has trouble adjusting to the world of social networking.
04/07/2010
01:28

So I'm Not Your Friend Then?
South AmericaS14 E4

Everyone gets involved in social networking.
04/07/2010
01:13

Surprise!
South AmericaS14 E4

Cartman, Kenny and Kyle discuss their online friend situation, but Stan wants no part of it.
04/07/2010
01:56

Thumbs Up
South AmericaS14 E4

Everyone's taking status updates way too seriously.
04/07/2010
02:10

User vs. Profile
South AmericaS14 E4

In the ultimate battle of social networking, Stan takes on his all-powerful profile.
04/07/2010
01:14

We Had A Problem
South AmericaS14 E3

Cartman's chicken scheme gets a little out of hand.
03/31/2010
00:42

What's Muff Cabbage?
South AmericaS14 E9

Kyle tells his parents about the new family in town.
10/13/2010
02:06

YOU'RE GAHBAGE!!!
South AmericaS14 E9

The Marsh family has the new neighbors from New Jersey over for dinner.
10/13/2010