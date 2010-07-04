South America
Out Of Ammo
Season 14 E 9 • 10/13/2010
In their darkest hour, South Park receives help from an unlikely source.
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Watching
00:48
Ending a FriendshipSouth AmericaS14 E4
Kyle finally abandons Kip Drordy as his friend.
04/07/2010
00:56
It's Called A SnookiSouth AmericaS14 E9
The men of South Park head down to the bar to check out a disturbance.
10/13/2010
01:00
Jersey Party At SizzlerSouth AmericaS14 E9
The boys discuss the Jersey problem...and then come face to face with it.
10/13/2010
01:27
Join Us In This FightSouth AmericaS14 E9
Randy tries to rally support from California's Governor, while Cartman remains suspicious of Kyle.
10/13/2010
01:31
Let The Game CommenceSouth AmericaS14 E4
Stan's profile is forced to compete in the gaming arena.
04/07/2010
01:34
Looking For Quality FriendsSouth AmericaS14 E4
Kyle and Cartman go on Chat Roulette to look for some quality internet friends.
04/07/2010
01:00
Mad FriendsSouth AmericaS14 E4
Cartman gets into the economics of social networking with his kick-ass podcast.
04/07/2010
01:24
No FriendsSouth AmericaS14 E4
When things start to go sour, Kyle turns to his REALLY good friend.
04/07/2010
01:40
Out Of AmmoSouth AmericaS14 E9
In their darkest hour, South Park receives help from an unlikely source.
10/13/2010
01:55
Poke Your GrandmaSouth AmericaS14 E4
Stan literally gets sucked into social networking.
04/07/2010
01:22
Powerful ProfilesSouth AmericaS14 E4
Kyle and Cartman finally find a quality friend on Chat Roulette, while Stan's profile goes rogue.
04/07/2010
01:30
Real Housewives of South ParkSouth AmericaS14 E9
New Jersey takes over the local hair salon and things get hairy.
10/13/2010
01:23
The Jersey ProblemSouth AmericaS14 E9
The town discusses the impending Jersey threat and Sheila comes forward with a confession.
10/13/2010
01:07
Three StrikesSouth AmericaS14 E9
Now that the boys know Kyle's mom is from Jersey, their group starts to break down.
10/13/2010
02:10
User vs. ProfileSouth AmericaS14 E4
In the ultimate battle of social networking, Stan takes on his all-powerful profile.
04/07/2010
00:42
What's Muff Cabbage?South AmericaS14 E9
Kyle tells his parents about the new family in town.
10/13/2010
01:50
You Can't Take Jersey Out Of A FetusSouth AmericaS14 E9
Kyle discovers his inner Jersey.
10/13/2010