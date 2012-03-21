South America
Security Breach
Season 16 E 1 • 03/14/2012
Inside the TSA headquarters, something goes awry.
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01:39
A Six Layer Burrito?!?South AmericaS16 E2
Stan visits several Cash For Gold shops to pawn his new bolo tie.
03/21/2012
01:37
A Sueance?South AmericaS16 E1
The boys visit a lawyer to seek compensation for Clyde's loss.
03/14/2012
02:03
By The Power of Christ, We Sue You!South AmericaS16 E1
Led by the boys' lawyer, the suance begins.
03/14/2012
02:06
Dropping The Z From EZ PAYSouth AmericaS16 E2
Stan tries to stop Grandpa Marsh from purchasing more useless jewlery from the shopping network.
03/21/2012
01:22
Eric's Jewelry CalvacadeSouth AmericaS16 E2
Cartman launches his own jewelry show on the Old People's Network.
03/21/2012
01:39
Faux is a French WordSouth AmericaS16 E2
The boys discover the TV network responsible for selling jewelry to the elderly.
03/21/2012
02:30
Here's a Good'unSouth AmericaS16 E2
During a live airing of the jewelry show, Stan calls in with a special request for the host.
03/21/2012
00:52
I'm Not a ChickSouth AmericaS16 E1
the TSA is out enforcing the new toilet safety laws.
03/14/2012
01:10
I'm Not The Poor Kid In SchoolSouth AmericaS15 E14
Cartman and Kenny finally return to South Park Elementary.
11/16/2011
01:01
Mind if I Touch Your Balls, Sir?South AmericaS16 E1
Cartman and the townspeople feel the effects of TSA delays.
03/14/2012
00:45
Nice Bolo Tie, StanSouth AmericaS16 E2
Cartman gives Stan hard time about his new bolo tie.
03/21/2012
02:28
Oh Geez, That's EmbarrasingSouth AmericaS16 E1
Clyde's mother lectures him on toilet etiquette, and the whole class finds out.
03/14/2012
02:23
Sir HarringtonSouth AmericaS16 E1
The entire town holds a sueance and learns the true way to use a toilet.
03/14/2012
00:34
Walking CashSouth AmericaS16 E2
With the help of Butters, Cartman solicits jewelry for his new Cash 4 Gold business.
03/21/2012
01:35
Whoever Smelt it Dealt itSouth AmericaS16 E2
The boys visit a smelting company to put a stop to the jewelry scam. When that doesn't work, they go after the sign holders.
03/21/2012
01:05
Why'd You Leave The Seat Up, Son?South AmericaS16 E1
Clyde leaves the seat up and his mom suffers the consequences.
03/14/2012
01:12
You so CLEVER!South AmericaS16 E2
Cartman visits an Asian gem store and realizes he's not getting a good deal.
03/21/2012