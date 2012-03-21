South America

Walking Cash

Season 16 E 2 • 03/21/2012

With the help of Butters, Cartman solicits jewelry for his new Cash 4 Gold business.

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01:39

A Six Layer Burrito?!?
South AmericaS16 E2

Stan visits several Cash For Gold shops to pawn his new bolo tie.
03/21/2012
01:37

A Sueance?
South AmericaS16 E1

The boys visit a lawyer to seek compensation for Clyde's loss.
03/14/2012
02:03

By The Power of Christ, We Sue You!
South AmericaS16 E1

Led by the boys' lawyer, the suance begins.
03/14/2012
02:06

Dropping The Z From EZ PAY
South AmericaS16 E2

Stan tries to stop Grandpa Marsh from purchasing more useless jewlery from the shopping network.
03/21/2012
01:22

Eric's Jewelry Calvacade
South AmericaS16 E2

Cartman launches his own jewelry show on the Old People's Network.
03/21/2012
01:39

Faux is a French Word
South AmericaS16 E2

The boys discover the TV network responsible for selling jewelry to the elderly.
03/21/2012
02:30

Here's a Good'un
South AmericaS16 E2

During a live airing of the jewelry show, Stan calls in with a special request for the host.
03/21/2012
01:15

Look Before You Sit
South AmericaS16 E1

The town mourns the loss of Clyde's Mother.
03/14/2012
00:45

Nice Bolo Tie, Stan
South AmericaS16 E2

Cartman gives Stan hard time about his new bolo tie.
03/21/2012
02:04

Not On My Watch
South AmericaS16 E3

The boys drop in on the Republican Debate and pull off a large scale "Hilling".
03/28/2012
00:50

Old Patches
South AmericaS16 E2

Stan shares a moment with Grandpa Marsh and gives him a present.
03/21/2012
01:19

Playing Roulette With Your Life
South AmericaS16 E3

Professor Lamont steps up his lessons about the dangers of memeing.
03/28/2012
01:38

Security Breach
South AmericaS16 E1

Inside the TSA headquarters, something goes awry.
03/14/2012
02:23

Sir Harrington
South AmericaS16 E1

The entire town holds a sueance and learns the true way to use a toilet.
03/14/2012
01:18

So 2,000 Late
South AmericaS16 E3

After making headlines, the boys learn that their meme of choice is no longer in style.
03/28/2012
01:09

Somebody Needs to Pay
South AmericaS16 E2

Cartman visits a jewelry factory, only to discover the rest of the boys are already there.
03/21/2012
00:34

Walking Cash
South AmericaS16 E2

With the help of Butters, Cartman solicits jewelry for his new Cash 4 Gold business.
03/21/2012
01:36

What Are You Waiting For?
South AmericaS16 E2

The old people continue to call in to the jewelry show and finally convince Dean to commit suicide.
03/21/2012
01:35

Whoever Smelt it Dealt it
South AmericaS16 E2

The boys visit a smelting company to put a stop to the jewelry scam. When that doesn't work, they go after the sign holders.
03/21/2012
01:12

You so CLEVER!
South AmericaS16 E2

Cartman visits an Asian gem store and realizes he's not getting a good deal.
03/21/2012
01:09

You've Grown Up, Billy
South AmericaS16 E2

The Marsh family visits Grandpa, and Stan is given a not-so-awesome present.
03/21/2012