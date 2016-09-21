South America

Wallowing in Misery

Season 20 E 2 • 09/21/2016

After another trolling attack, nothing can bring Gerald down.

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00:24

After-Hours
South AmericaS20 E2

Scott drops by for another counseling session with Mr. Macky.
09/21/2016
01:05

Come With Me
South AmericaS20 E3

Heidi and Eric find a way to connect after being disconnected.
09/28/2016
01:33

Could My Child Be a Troll?
South AmericaS20 E2

The parents of South Park Elementary attend a meeting about the dangers of internet trolls, and Sheila and Gerald try to understand why any one would troll the internet on the way home.
09/21/2016
00:43

Everyone Wants Member Berries
South AmericaS20 E3

Randy visits a local farm that grows member berries, and discovers just how popular they really are.
09/28/2016
01:05

Everything Sucks
South AmericaS20 E3

After Wendy breaks up with him, Stan's broken heart makes him realize that everyone is taking sides and everything sucks.
09/28/2016
01:15

Goodbye Forever
South AmericaS20 E2

The kids at school come to terms with what happened to Heidi Turner.
09/21/2016
00:56

Hanging With the Bros!
South AmericaS20 E2

The boys lead Cartman deep into the woods under the pretense of playing Counter-Strike.
09/21/2016
01:00

He Speaks the Truth
South AmericaS20 E3

At a campaign rally, Garrison once again tries and fails to convince his supporters he is not fit to be President of the United States.
09/28/2016
02:57

I Can't Fix You
South AmericaS20 E2

After another attack on the internet, the boys discover that Cartman is not SkankHunt42. Meanwhile, the girls take decisive action against the boys of South Park Elementary.
09/21/2016
01:03

I Don't Have Any Friends
South AmericaS20 E3

After a conversation with Eric, Heidi realizes she may have been wrong about him.
09/28/2016
00:43

I Have a Theory
South AmericaS20 E3

PC Principal questions Stan, Kyle, Butters and Tolkien about their involvement with Cartman's disappearance from social media.
09/28/2016
01:24

I Made the News
South AmericaS20 E2

Gerald gets the recognition he's been seeking and ups his trolling game.
09/21/2016
01:20

I Want to End It All
South AmericaS20 E2

Mr Mackey Counsels Scott Malkinson on a very sensitive topic... whether to quit Twitter or not.
09/21/2016
01:18

It's Guy Humor
South AmericaS20 E2

Gerald brags about the latest trolling of the school message boards to Ike, then fills Sheila in on their serious conversation.
09/21/2016
01:13

Just Do It, Already
South AmericaS20 E2

Counselor Mackey takes a desperate late night phone call from Scott.
09/21/2016
00:47

Let's Talk, Buddy
South AmericaS20 E3

Gerald talks to Ike again about the horrific consequences of trolling.
09/28/2016
01:38

Remembering Heidi
South AmericaS20 E2

The kids all share, on Twitter, what Heidi meant to them, Meanwhile, the boys have a not so subtle conversation with Cartman about stopping the troll, @SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
01:49

SkankHunt42 Gets to Work
South AmericaS20 E2

in a late night session, Gerald trolls the internet as SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
01:27

Wallowing in Misery
South AmericaS20 E2

After another trolling attack, nothing can bring Gerald down.
09/21/2016
02:03

We Have to Make a Statement
South AmericaS20 E2

The girls, of South Park Elementary, make a plan to teach the boys a lesson. Meanwhile the boys try to stop Cartman, who they think is @SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
01:50

You Brought This on Yourself
South AmericaS20 E2

The boys take matters into their own hands and confront Cartman. Cartman begs for mercy, but the boys do what needs to be done.
09/21/2016