South America
Hanging With the Bros!
Season 20 E 2 • 09/21/2016
The boys lead Cartman deep into the woods under the pretense of playing Counter-Strike.
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Watching
00:24
After-HoursSouth AmericaS20 E2
Scott drops by for another counseling session with Mr. Macky.
09/21/2016
01:05
Come With MeSouth AmericaS20 E3
Heidi and Eric find a way to connect after being disconnected.
09/28/2016
01:33
Could My Child Be a Troll?South AmericaS20 E2
The parents of South Park Elementary attend a meeting about the dangers of internet trolls, and Sheila and Gerald try to understand why any one would troll the internet on the way home.
09/21/2016
00:43
Everyone Wants Member BerriesSouth AmericaS20 E3
Randy visits a local farm that grows member berries, and discovers just how popular they really are.
09/28/2016
01:15
Goodbye ForeverSouth AmericaS20 E2
The kids at school come to terms with what happened to Heidi Turner.
09/21/2016
00:56
Hanging With the Bros!South AmericaS20 E2
The boys lead Cartman deep into the woods under the pretense of playing Counter-Strike.
09/21/2016
01:00
He Speaks the TruthSouth AmericaS20 E3
At a campaign rally, Garrison once again tries and fails to convince his supporters he is not fit to be President of the United States.
09/28/2016
02:57
I Can't Fix YouSouth AmericaS20 E2
After another attack on the internet, the boys discover that Cartman is not SkankHunt42. Meanwhile, the girls take decisive action against the boys of South Park Elementary.
09/21/2016
01:03
I Don't Have Any FriendsSouth AmericaS20 E3
After a conversation with Eric, Heidi realizes she may have been wrong about him.
09/28/2016
00:43
I Have a TheorySouth AmericaS20 E3
PC Principal questions Stan, Kyle, Butters and Tolkien about their involvement with Cartman's disappearance from social media.
09/28/2016
01:01
I Have to Make Sure She WinsSouth AmericaS20 E1
Mr. Garrison asks for help for his campaign advisors on how to keep his campaign promises.
09/14/2016
01:24
I Made the NewsSouth AmericaS20 E2
Gerald gets the recognition he's been seeking and ups his trolling game.
09/21/2016
01:20
I Want to End It AllSouth AmericaS20 E2
Mr Mackey Counsels Scott Malkinson on a very sensitive topic... whether to quit Twitter or not.
09/21/2016
01:18
It's Guy HumorSouth AmericaS20 E2
Gerald brags about the latest trolling of the school message boards to Ike, then fills Sheila in on their serious conversation.
09/21/2016
01:13
Just Do It, AlreadySouth AmericaS20 E2
Counselor Mackey takes a desperate late night phone call from Scott.
09/21/2016
00:47
Let's Talk, BuddySouth AmericaS20 E3
Gerald talks to Ike again about the horrific consequences of trolling.
09/28/2016
01:38
Remembering HeidiSouth AmericaS20 E2
The kids all share, on Twitter, what Heidi meant to them, Meanwhile, the boys have a not so subtle conversation with Cartman about stopping the troll, @SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
01:49
SkankHunt42 Gets to WorkSouth AmericaS20 E2
in a late night session, Gerald trolls the internet as SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016
01:27
Wallowing in MiserySouth AmericaS20 E2
After another trolling attack, nothing can bring Gerald down.
09/21/2016
02:03
We Have to Make a StatementSouth AmericaS20 E2
The girls, of South Park Elementary, make a plan to teach the boys a lesson. Meanwhile the boys try to stop Cartman, who they think is @SkankHunt42.
09/21/2016