South America
They Took Clyde Frog!
Season 15 E 12 • 11/02/2011
Cartman comes home and makes a horrifying discovery.
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Watching
02:10
A Funeral For Clyde FrogSouth AmericaS15 E12
Cartman holds a service for Clyde Frog, while the 99%'ers hold a rally of their own.
11/02/2011
01:23
A Real, Live Native AmericanSouth AmericaS15 E13
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the class gets a special guest lecturer.
11/09/2011
01:47
A Woman's Mouth is Sacred!South AmericaS15 E11
Randy tries to apologize and make amends for his actions.
10/26/2011
00:51
Fattie Boom Ballatie ClassSouth AmericaS15 E12
Butters and Jimmy stand up for the 99%.
11/02/2011
02:14
Goodbye, Polly PrissypantsSouth AmericaS15 E12
Cartman is forced to make a difficult decision, while the 99% protest finally unravels.
11/02/2011
02:10
Here Because of YOU!South AmericaS15 E12
The 4th graders blame Cartman for their fitness results, but he's comforted by his stuffed animals.
11/02/2011
01:22
I'm Here to Help You!South AmericaS15 E12
Kyle and the boys try to warn Cartman about the lurking danger.
11/02/2011
01:22
Occupy The RestroomSouth AmericaS15 E12
Cartman retreats to a safe haven. Meanwhile, Butters forms his own movement.
11/02/2011
01:19
Occupying the CafeteriaSouth AmericaS15 E12
Cartman accuses the school of rallying against him.
11/02/2011
01:46
Professor of Thanksgiving, Ph.D.South AmericaS15 E13
After the boys appear on The History Channel, they have to face the consequences.
11/09/2011
01:45
Put An End To BroadwaySouth AmericaS15 E11
Shelley and Larry's date gets a surprise visit from Spider-man.
10/26/2011
01:31
Sit Down, MotherSouth AmericaS15 E12
A tea party is held to get to the bottom of Clyde Frog's murder.
11/02/2011
01:59
Stay Cooooool.....South AmericaS15 E12
The 99% rally gets out of hand, while Peter Panda meets an unfortunate fate.
11/02/2011
01:19
They Took Clyde Frog!South AmericaS15 E12
Cartman comes home and makes a horrifying discovery.
11/02/2011
01:04
WE ARE THE 99%!!South AmericaS15 E12
Michael Moore joins the protesters, while the boys try to get to the bottom of Cartman's troubles.
11/02/2011
00:45
Where Are You, Miles Standish?South AmericaS15 E13
Tensions rise between the Pilgrims and Indians.
11/09/2011
01:33
WHY DID YOU DO THIS?!?!South AmericaS15 E12
Cartman finally learns the true identity of the murderer.
11/02/2011