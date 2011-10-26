South America
It's Called Subtext
Season 15 E 11 • 10/26/2011
Sharon learns the truth about Broadway shows.
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Watching
01:00
45 Minutes, NonstopSouth AmericaS15 E11
Randy's coworkers teach him about the benefits of Broadway musicals.
10/26/2011
02:10
A Funeral For Clyde FrogSouth AmericaS15 E12
Cartman holds a service for Clyde Frog, while the 99%'ers hold a rally of their own.
11/02/2011
01:47
A Woman's Mouth is Sacred!South AmericaS15 E11
Randy tries to apologize and make amends for his actions.
10/26/2011
01:19
BRO DOWNSouth AmericaS15 E11
Randy survives the challenge and gets initiated into Bro-dway.
10/26/2011
00:51
Fattie Boom Ballatie ClassSouth AmericaS15 E12
Butters and Jimmy stand up for the 99%.
11/02/2011
01:03
Feegan the VeganSouth AmericaS15 E11
Randy gossips with the guys, while the boys try to get through swim practice.
10/26/2011
02:14
Goodbye, Polly PrissypantsSouth AmericaS15 E12
Cartman is forced to make a difficult decision, while the 99% protest finally unravels.
11/02/2011
02:10
Here Because of YOU!South AmericaS15 E12
The 4th graders blame Cartman for their fitness results, but he's comforted by his stuffed animals.
11/02/2011
02:04
Hummer At HalftimeSouth AmericaS15 E11
Rehearsals continue as Randy meets with the biggest names in Broadway.
10/26/2011
01:24
Not the Feegans!!South AmericaS15 E11
Randy plans a trip to New York for the weekend and dumps his kids with the Feegans.
10/26/2011
01:19
Occupying the CafeteriaSouth AmericaS15 E12
Cartman accuses the school of rallying against him.
11/02/2011
01:45
Put An End To BroadwaySouth AmericaS15 E11
Shelley and Larry's date gets a surprise visit from Spider-man.
10/26/2011
01:45
Put That Heart to WorkSouth AmericaS15 E11
Rehearsals are held for Randy's new musical.
10/26/2011
01:31
Sit Down, MotherSouth AmericaS15 E12
A tea party is held to get to the bottom of Clyde Frog's murder.
11/02/2011
01:20
Taking ChancesSouth AmericaS15 E11
Randy receives a Bro Down challenge, while Larry and Shelley's relationship blossoms.
10/26/2011
01:19
They Took Clyde Frog!South AmericaS15 E12
Cartman comes home and makes a horrifying discovery.
11/02/2011
02:13
Wicked SubtextSouth AmericaS15 E11
Sharon and Randy catch a musical, and Randy learns about the show's subliminal messages.
10/26/2011