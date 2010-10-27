South America
The New Chef
Season 14 E 14 • 11/17/2010
Randy quits his job to persue his new passion.
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Watching
01:21
3000 Years of DarknessSouth AmericaS14 E11
The "Friends" head to the gulf to stop the latest DP disaster.
10/27/2010
01:40
A Nice 'Ol FashionedSouth AmericaS14 E14
Sharon helps Randy finally get to sleep...mode.
11/17/2010
01:21
Cafeteria FraicheSouth AmericaS14 E14
Randy tries his hand at his very own cooking show.
11/17/2010
01:17
Can I Just Get Some Tater Tots?!!South AmericaS14 E14
The school cafeteria is flooded with Food Network's stars.
11/17/2010
01:25
Cannot Go to Sleep ModeSouth AmericaS14 E14
Sharon is woken up for a late night workout.
11/17/2010
01:17
Drill the MoonSouth AmericaS14 E11
The executives at DP come up with a brilliant plan.
10/27/2010
00:49
Drilling Into Another DimensionSouth AmericaS14 E11
DP apologizes again for their drilling errors.
10/27/2010
01:21
Fully Interfaced, Mouth-to-AnusSouth AmericaS15 E1
Apple unveils it's latest technological breakthrough.
04/27/2011
00:56
Heavyweight Culinary BattleSouth AmericaS14 E14
It's The Hell's Kitchen Nightmares Iron Top Chef Cafeteria Throwdown Ultimate Cookoff Challenge.
11/17/2010
01:57
Isn't That Hot?South AmericaS14 E14
Randy sneaks in a little more Food Network after work.
11/17/2010
01:37
Just Let Us See ItSouth AmericaS15 E1
The boys question if Cartman really has an iPad.
04/27/2011
01:07
Kicked OutSouth AmericaS14 E11
The "Friends" confront the Coon with some serious news.
10/27/2010
00:54
Oh My God, It's Gordon Ramsay!!South AmericaS14 E14
The boys come up with a plan to foil Randy's cooking dreams.
11/17/2010
00:55
We Should TalkSouth AmericaS14 E14
Sharon tries to get Randy to talk about their marriage.
11/17/2010
01:14
Where Are You Captain Hindsight?South AmericaS14 E11
Captain Hindsight is upset when scandalous photos emerge.
10/27/2010
01:34
You Gonna Deglaze That?South AmericaS14 E14
Sharon blocks out the food channels, so Randy turns to the Food Network Hotline.
11/17/2010