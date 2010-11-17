South America
Heavyweight Culinary Battle
Season 14 E 14 • 11/17/2010
It's The Hell's Kitchen Nightmares Iron Top Chef Cafeteria Throwdown Ultimate Cookoff Challenge.
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Watching
01:40
A Nice 'Ol FashionedSouth AmericaS14 E14
Sharon helps Randy finally get to sleep...mode.
11/17/2010
01:29
Business Casual G-MenSouth AmericaS15 E1
Kyle realizes he should have read the iTunes agreement before he clicked agree.
04/27/2011
01:21
Cafeteria FraicheSouth AmericaS14 E14
Randy tries his hand at his very own cooking show.
11/17/2010
01:17
Can I Just Get Some Tater Tots?!!South AmericaS14 E14
The school cafeteria is flooded with Food Network's stars.
11/17/2010
01:25
Cannot Go to Sleep ModeSouth AmericaS14 E14
Sharon is woken up for a late night workout.
11/17/2010
01:21
Fully Interfaced, Mouth-to-AnusSouth AmericaS15 E1
Apple unveils it's latest technological breakthrough.
04/27/2011
00:56
Heavyweight Culinary BattleSouth AmericaS14 E14
It's The Hell's Kitchen Nightmares Iron Top Chef Cafeteria Throwdown Ultimate Cookoff Challenge.
11/17/2010
01:01
I Agreed by Accident!South AmericaS15 E1
Kyle finds himself imprisoned with other users who "agreed."
04/27/2011
01:03
I'm Gonna Click... DeclineSouth AmericaS15 E1
Gerald and the boys read through the iTunes terms and conditions to learn what Kyle has "agreed" to.
04/27/2011
01:57
Isn't That Hot?South AmericaS14 E14
Randy sneaks in a little more Food Network after work.
11/17/2010
01:37
Just Let Us See ItSouth AmericaS15 E1
The boys question if Cartman really has an iPad.
04/27/2011
00:55
We Should TalkSouth AmericaS14 E14
Sharon tries to get Randy to talk about their marriage.
11/17/2010
01:44
YOU DIDN'T READ IT!!!South AmericaS15 E1
The HumancentiPad enjoys a delicious burrito.
04/27/2011
01:34
You Gonna Deglaze That?South AmericaS14 E14
Sharon blocks out the food channels, so Randy turns to the Food Network Hotline.
11/17/2010
01:26
You Won't Even Give Him A Kiss?South AmericaS15 E1
Cartman goes on Dr. Phil to discuss his mother's abuse.
04/27/2011