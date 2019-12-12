South America
Do You Know What a Pangolin Is, Randy?
Season 24 E 1 • 09/30/2020
After it's confirmed that a bat is no longer suspected to be the cause of the pandemic, Randy celebrates until he remembers another horrifying truth about his trip to China, last fall.
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Watching
03:46
A Christmas MiracleSouth AmericaS23 E10
With the Help of Santa and Jesus, Randy and Tegridy return the Christmas Spirit to the people of South Park.
12/12/2019
01:04
A Little Too Much Holiday SpiritSouth AmericaS23 E10
The boys worry that with Christmas Spirits so high, their parents won't remember to get them any Christmas gifts.
12/12/2019
02:52
Are We Protesting or Are We Rioting?South AmericaS24 E1
Randy invites the whole town to be Together With Tegridy. Meanwhile, Sharon thinks he is being selfish.
09/30/2020
01:52
Are You a Pandemic Specialist?South AmericaS24 E1
Randy sneaks into the lab, in Mala Vista, where the pangolin is being studied.
09/30/2020
01:12
As Special As JesusSouth AmericaS23 E10
Randy and Towelie brainstorm ideas to bring some Holiday Tegridy to the town.
12/12/2019
00:49
Can We Borrow Some Christmas Snow?South AmericaS23 E10
On Christmas Eve morning, the adults of South Park wake up to find all the Christmas Snow has been stolen and Christmas Spirits at their lowest.
12/12/2019
02:53
Cartman's Pandemic SongSouth AmericaS24 E1
Cartman sings about all the ways the pandemic has made his life better.
09/30/2020
02:15
Do You Know What a Pangolin Is, Randy?South AmericaS24 E1
After it's confirmed that a bat is no longer suspected to be the cause of the pandemic, Randy celebrates until he remembers another horrifying truth about his trip to China, last fall.
09/30/2020
04:02
I Got Really Sick in OctoberSouth AmericaS24 E1
As the Pandemic Special grows in popularity Randy realizes that he may have had a big part to play in the origins of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
09/30/2020
02:29
I Was Doing a Crap Job Until the Pandemic HappenedSouth AmericaS24 E1
Without any one else to help, Stan reach out to the most powerful person in the entire United States. Unfortunately he is not interested in helping anyone.
09/30/2020
02:28
I'll Mute You ALL!South AmericaS24 E1
Mr. Mackey hosts a back-to-school Zoom meeting with all the parents in town.
09/30/2020
01:27
I'm Going to Be Sick... All Over Kyle!South AmericaS24 E1
After months out of school, the kids first day back in the classroom ends in chaos.
09/30/2020
02:03
Marijuana-Free Christmas SnowSouth AmericaS23 E10
When South Park bans marijuana, Randy and Towelie introduce the latest Tegridy product, bringing Christmas Spirits to a new high.
12/12/2019
01:28
Santa vs. RandySouth AmericaS23 E10
With Randy and Towelie in hot pursuit, Santa tries to steal everyone's Christmas Snow.
12/12/2019
01:21
South Park Elementary on Lock DownSouth AmericaS24 E1
Mr. Mackey informs the families about a Covid-19 exposure at the school. Meanwhile, the kids learn they will have to stay at school for two weeks, in quarantine.
09/30/2020
01:14
They Are Going to Make Us Go Back to SchoolSouth AmericaS24 E1
Furious that he may not be able to stay quarantined, and will have to actually go back to school, Cartman reaches out to Kyle for help.
09/30/2020
01:11
Trust Me, JimboSouth AmericaS24 E1
Thinking he has found a cure to the Covid-19 pandemic, Randy tests his theory on a bed-ridden Jimbo.
09/30/2020
01:34
We Are Going to Build You a BearSouth AmericaS24 E1
Randy, realizing that his cure is not working, tries to get rid of all the evidence. Meanwhile, in their quest to be normal, the boys learn it's not so easy to build a bear.
09/30/2020
02:18
We NEED a Holiday SpecialSouth AmericaS23 E10
The Mayor, and the rest of the townsfolk, beg Randy to help restore the town's Christmas Spirits… with weed.
12/12/2019
01:57
What's IN the Christmas Snow?South AmericaS23 E10
Christmas Spirits are almost too high forcing the Mayor confronts Randy about the special ingredient in Tegridy's latest strain, Christmas Snow.
12/12/2019