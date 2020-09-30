South America
Cartman's Pandemic Song
Season 24 E 1 • 09/30/2020
Cartman sings about all the ways the pandemic has made his life better.
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02:52
Are We Protesting or Are We Rioting?South AmericaS24 E1
Randy invites the whole town to be Together With Tegridy. Meanwhile, Sharon thinks he is being selfish.
09/30/2020
01:52
Are You a Pandemic Specialist?South AmericaS24 E1
Randy sneaks into the lab, in Mala Vista, where the pangolin is being studied.
09/30/2020
00:38
Can We Have Some Special?South AmericaS24 E1
Randy and Sharon search desperately for Stan while the town spirals into chaos.
09/30/2020
02:53
Cartman's Pandemic SongSouth AmericaS24 E1
Cartman sings about all the ways the pandemic has made his life better.
09/30/2020
02:15
Do You Know What a Pangolin Is, Randy?South AmericaS24 E1
After it's confirmed that a bat is no longer suspected to be the cause of the pandemic, Randy celebrates until he remembers another horrifying truth about his trip to China, last fall.
09/30/2020
04:02
Getting the Teachers Everything They NeedSouth AmericaS24 E1
After the quarantine breach at South Park elementary the "teachers" are given the tools they need. Meanwhile, the boys encounter another setback trying to help Butters.
09/30/2020
04:02
I Got Really Sick in OctoberSouth AmericaS24 E1
As the Pandemic Special grows in popularity Randy realizes that he may have had a big part to play in the origins of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
09/30/2020
03:17
I Just Want My Life BackSouth AmericaS24 E1
With Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Butters and Randy surrounded by the "teachers," Stan admits he's not coping well in the new-normal of the Pandemic. Meanwhile, Cartman and Randy realize they have to think about others more than themselves.
09/30/2020
02:29
I Was Doing a Crap Job Until the Pandemic HappenedSouth AmericaS24 E1
Without any one else to help, Stan reach out to the most powerful person in the entire United States. Unfortunately he is not interested in helping anyone.
09/30/2020
02:28
I'll Mute You ALL!South AmericaS24 E1
Mr. Mackey hosts a back-to-school Zoom meeting with all the parents in town.
09/30/2020
01:27
I'm Going to Be Sick... All Over Kyle!South AmericaS24 E1
After months out of school, the kids first day back in the classroom ends in chaos.
09/30/2020
03:08
Is That a Mustache?South AmericaS24 E1
Jimbo's recovery takes a turn for the worse when he develops a new symptom. Meanwhile Dr. Fauci arrives to offer advice to the residents of South Park.
09/30/2020
01:25
Quarantined at SchoolSouth AmericaS24 E1
With the school on lock-down, Butters flips out knowing that things may never go back to normal.
09/30/2020
01:06
Randy's Homemade Covid-19 CureSouth AmericaS24 E1
With Jimbo feeling better, Randy is sure he's figured out how to get the "cure" to everyone in South Park.
09/30/2020
01:21
South Park Elementary on Lock DownSouth AmericaS24 E1
Mr. Mackey informs the families about a Covid-19 exposure at the school. Meanwhile, the kids learn they will have to stay at school for two weeks, in quarantine.
09/30/2020
01:29
Thank You for the SpecialSouth AmericaS24 E1
As Randy tries to come to terms with everything he did in China, he sees the devastation Covid-19 has brought to the town in a new light.
09/30/2020
01:14
They Are Going to Make Us Go Back to SchoolSouth AmericaS24 E1
Furious that he may not be able to stay quarantined, and will have to actually go back to school, Cartman reaches out to Kyle for help.
09/30/2020
01:11
Trust Me, JimboSouth AmericaS24 E1
Thinking he has found a cure to the Covid-19 pandemic, Randy tests his theory on a bed-ridden Jimbo.
09/30/2020
01:34
We Are Going to Build You a BearSouth AmericaS24 E1
Randy, realizing that his cure is not working, tries to get rid of all the evidence. Meanwhile, in their quest to be normal, the boys learn it's not so easy to build a bear.
09/30/2020
02:10
We Have to Get Out of HereSouth AmericaS24 E1
Stan hatches a plan to bust everyone out of school lockdown and get back to normal. Cartman has a different idea of what normal is.
09/30/2020