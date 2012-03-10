South America
I'm Gettin' A Pig Heart!!
Season 16 E 9 • 10/03/2012
Honey Boo Boo picks out her sweet new heart.
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Watching
00:49
Because James Cameron IS...James CameronSouth AmericaS16 E9
Mr. Cameron explains the significance of his accomplishment.
10/03/2012
01:31
Everyone Has A Creamy FillingSouth AmericaS16 E8
Butters shares his secret stash of goo with Cartman.
09/26/2012
01:13
Here Comes Fatty Doo Doo!South AmericaS16 E9
Kyle unveils his documentary about Cartman.
10/03/2012
01:30
Honey Boo Boo vs. Fatty Doo DooSouth AmericaS16 E9
At the First Lady's Symposium on Obesity, Cartman and Honey Boo Boo throw down.
10/03/2012
01:06
Humbly Yours, KennethSouth AmericaS16 E11
Kenny writes back home and lets the boys know how everything is going,
10/17/2012
01:23
I'm Gettin' A Pig Heart!!South AmericaS16 E9
Honey Boo Boo picks out her sweet new heart.
10/03/2012
01:28
I'm Not Intoxicated, Ya Skank!!!South AmericaS16 E11
Kenny gives Butters some much needed help getting his journey started.
10/17/2012
02:15
Kenny Dies of BoredomSouth AmericaS16 E6
The live action re-enactment continues, and Stan reveals his true intentions for taking the ill-fated trip.
04/18/2012
01:40
Mr. Hankey's Magical HelicrapterSouth AmericaS16 E6
Just when all seems lost, Mr. Hankey rescues the boys from the wilderness.
04/18/2012
01:43
No More Living In DenialSouth AmericaS16 E9
Cartman gets a mobility scooter and demands that Kyle make his bathroom handicapped accessible.
10/03/2012
01:36
NOBODY Beats My Ratings!!!South AmericaS16 E9
James Cameron discovers Randy Newman at unfathomable depths. Meanwhile, Cartman confronts Tolkien about his TV show.
10/03/2012
01:40
Oh, How HumiliatingSouth AmericaS16 E9
Cartman struggles with the shame of his new mobility scooter.
10/03/2012
01:42
Rascal TippingSouth AmericaS16 E9
The government installs "tip assist" on all mobility scooters, as Cartman gives an impassioned speech about his size.
10/03/2012
01:22
Reached The Age Of PanuaSouth AmericaS16 E11
Butters' parents meet with Principal Victoria, only to realize their son is flowering.
10/17/2012
01:09
Searching For The BarSouth AmericaS16 E9
James Cameron continues his quest to raise the bar, while Kyle and Stan have a heart to heart.
10/03/2012
01:36
We're From Hawaii?South AmericaS16 E11
Butters' parents tell him the truth about his heritage.
10/17/2012
02:15
Welcome Home Young KeikiSouth AmericaS16 E11
Butters finally arrives in his native homeland.
10/17/2012
02:13
Welcome Home Young KeikiSouth AmericaS16 E11
Butters finally arrives in his native homeland.
10/17/2012
01:26
Where's Your Sense Of Shame?South AmericaS16 E9
Kyle confronts Tolkien about the "documentary" they made together.
10/03/2012