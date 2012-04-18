South America

Everyone Has A Creamy Filling

Season 16 E 8 • 09/26/2012

Butters shares his secret stash of goo with Cartman.

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01:29

A Massive Storm Is Brewing
South AmericaS16 E6

The food in Cartman's stomach begins to turn, as the boys finally arrive at the top of the mountain.
04/18/2012
00:36

A Trip From Hell
South AmericaS16 E6

The ziplining tour continues and the boys find themselves totally trapped.
04/18/2012
01:31

Everyone Has A Creamy Filling
South AmericaS16 E8

Butters shares his secret stash of goo with Cartman.
09/26/2012
00:56

Go Without Me
South AmericaS16 E6

Kyle reaches his breaking point, and Stan discovers a new way to escape -- by boat.
04/18/2012
01:07

Got Four More For Ya'
South AmericaS16 E6

The boys' plan to escape via horseback riding turns out to be a terrible mistake.
04/18/2012
01:13

Here Comes Fatty Doo Doo!
South AmericaS16 E9

Kyle unveils his documentary about Cartman.
10/03/2012
02:13

Hit That Fresh Nar Nar
South AmericaS16 E6

The boys' ziplining tour takes a turn for the worse when they realize they have to share their adventure with a tour group.
04/18/2012
01:30

Honey Boo Boo vs. Fatty Doo Doo
South AmericaS16 E9

At the First Lady's Symposium on Obesity, Cartman and Honey Boo Boo throw down.
10/03/2012
01:23

I'm Gettin' A Pig Heart!!
South AmericaS16 E9

Honey Boo Boo picks out her sweet new heart.
10/03/2012
02:15

Kenny Dies of Boredom
South AmericaS16 E6

The live action re-enactment continues, and Stan reveals his true intentions for taking the ill-fated trip.
04/18/2012
01:28

Long Story Short
South AmericaS16 E6

Trapped inside the shuttle, the boys are forced to spend quality time with the tour group.
04/18/2012
01:40

Mr. Hankey's Magical Helicrapter
South AmericaS16 E6

Just when all seems lost, Mr. Hankey rescues the boys from the wilderness.
04/18/2012
01:43

No More Living In Denial
South AmericaS16 E9

Cartman gets a mobility scooter and demands that Kyle make his bathroom handicapped accessible.
10/03/2012
01:36

NOBODY Beats My Ratings!!!
South AmericaS16 E9

James Cameron discovers Randy Newman at unfathomable depths. Meanwhile, Cartman confronts Tolkien about his TV show.
10/03/2012
01:40

Oh, How Humiliating
South AmericaS16 E9

Cartman struggles with the shame of his new mobility scooter.
10/03/2012
01:42

Rascal Tipping
South AmericaS16 E9

The government installs "tip assist" on all mobility scooters, as Cartman gives an impassioned speech about his size.
10/03/2012
01:09

Searching For The Bar
South AmericaS16 E9

James Cameron continues his quest to raise the bar, while Kyle and Stan have a heart to heart.
10/03/2012
02:06

SHAKA BRA!
South AmericaS16 E6

The boys think their ziplining ordeal has finally ended...but soon realize the nightmare has only begun.
04/18/2012
00:45

Sketti And Butter
South AmericaS16 E9

Kyle and Stan sit down to watch Honey Boo Boo.
10/03/2012
01:37

Stage Four Diarrhea
South AmericaS16 E6

Cartman's stomach condition worsens, and the boys turn on each other.
04/18/2012
01:26

Where's Your Sense Of Shame?
South AmericaS16 E9

Kyle confronts Tolkien about the "documentary" they made together.
10/03/2012