South America
Wrestling Takedown Federation
Season 13 E 10 • 10/21/2009
The Wrestling Takedown Federation is born and the rednecks buy into the action.
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Watching
01:44
Are We BAD ASSES?!South AmericaS13 E11
The Whale Wars crew is not quite as hardcore as Stan originally hoped.
10/28/2009
01:12
Bad IreneSouth AmericaS13 E10
Bad Irene reveals the truth to Stan the Man and Juggernaut.
10/21/2009
01:29
BASTARDOS!South AmericaS13 E10
The Wrestling Coach attempts to sabotage the boys' performance.
10/21/2009
01:40
Poker FaceSouth AmericaS13 E11
The Sea Shepherd's new captain takes Whale Wars to the next level.
10/28/2009
02:13
Real, Actual Whale WarsSouth AmericaS13 E11
Cartman and Kenny join the cast, only to have the Deadliest Catch crew get in their way.
10/28/2009
01:40
SmackdownSouth AmericaS13 E10
The Wrestling Takedown Federation presents its finest performance to date...Smackdown.
10/21/2009
00:50
Stir with the Excitement of ViolenceSouth AmericaS13 E10
The boy's backyard wrestling league really takes off.
10/21/2009
01:07
Stop Running JuggernautSouth AmericaS13 E10
Drama unfolds on stage as Juggernaut tries to run away from his problems.
10/21/2009
01:58
The Dolphin EncounterSouth AmericaS13 E11
The Japanese terrorize aquariums and sea parks across the country.
10/28/2009
01:50
The Fine Sport of WrastlingSouth AmericaS13 E10
The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.
10/21/2009
01:28
They Don't Really Like Dolphins That MuchSouth AmericaS13 E11
Randy consoles Stan, while the Japanese continue their murderous rampage.
10/28/2009
02:48
They Took His Dog!South AmericaS13 E10
The Wrestling Coach proves in the end that he's the best wrestler of all.
10/21/2009
01:40
This Isn't Wrastling!!South AmericaS13 E10
The wrestling coach recieves some bad news while the boys get the best news our their lives.
10/21/2009
01:16
Three Primary ObstaclesSouth AmericaS13 E10
Cartman calls an emergency meeting to discuss the weak links in their organization.
10/21/2009
01:25
What You Mean it Ain't Real?South AmericaS13 E10
The rednecks talk about the greatest wrestling they've ever seen.
10/21/2009
02:01
Wrestling AuditionsSouth AmericaS13 E10
The boys hold auditions to find better wrestling talent.
10/21/2009
02:28
Wrestling Takedown FederationSouth AmericaS13 E10
The Wrestling Takedown Federation is born and the rednecks buy into the action.
10/21/2009