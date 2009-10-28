South America

The Fine Sport of Wrastling

Season 13 E 10 • 10/21/2009

The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.

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01:44

Are We BAD ASSES?!
South AmericaS13 E11

The Whale Wars crew is not quite as hardcore as Stan originally hoped.
10/28/2009
01:12

Bad Irene
South AmericaS13 E10

Bad Irene reveals the truth to Stan the Man and Juggernaut.
10/21/2009
01:29

BASTARDOS!
South AmericaS13 E10

The Wrestling Coach attempts to sabotage the boys' performance.
10/21/2009
01:42

Boosted Ratings
South AmericaS13 E11

Stan and his new crew go on Larry King Live.
10/28/2009
01:28

Go and Hug a Tree
South AmericaS13 E11

Stan tries to rally the boys to his cause.
10/28/2009
01:27

It's Like They Know!
South AmericaS13 E11

Just when all seems lost, the whales join the war.
10/28/2009
01:40

Poker Face
South AmericaS13 E11

The Sea Shepherd's new captain takes Whale Wars to the next level.
10/28/2009
02:13

Real, Actual Whale Wars
South AmericaS13 E11

Cartman and Kenny join the cast, only to have the Deadliest Catch crew get in their way.
10/28/2009
01:40

Smackdown
South AmericaS13 E10

The Wrestling Takedown Federation presents its finest performance to date...Smackdown.
10/21/2009
00:50

Stir with the Excitement of Violence
South AmericaS13 E10

The boy's backyard wrestling league really takes off.
10/21/2009
01:07

Stop Running Juggernaut
South AmericaS13 E10

Drama unfolds on stage as Juggernaut tries to run away from his problems.
10/21/2009
01:58

The Dolphin Encounter
South AmericaS13 E11

The Japanese terrorize aquariums and sea parks across the country.
10/28/2009
01:15

The Fight Is On
South AmericaS13 E11

Stan joins forces with the Whale Wars crew.
10/28/2009
01:50

The Fine Sport of Wrastling
South AmericaS13 E10

The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.
10/21/2009
01:28

They Don't Really Like Dolphins That Much
South AmericaS13 E11

Randy consoles Stan, while the Japanese continue their murderous rampage.
10/28/2009
01:40

This Isn't Wrastling!!
South AmericaS13 E10

The wrestling coach recieves some bad news while the boys get the best news our their lives.
10/21/2009
01:16

Three Primary Obstacles
South AmericaS13 E10

Cartman calls an emergency meeting to discuss the weak links in their organization.
10/21/2009
01:25

What You Mean it Ain't Real?
South AmericaS13 E10

The rednecks talk about the greatest wrestling they've ever seen.
10/21/2009
02:01

Wrestling Auditions
South AmericaS13 E10

The boys hold auditions to find better wrestling talent.
10/21/2009
02:28

Wrestling Takedown Federation
South AmericaS13 E10

The Wrestling Takedown Federation is born and the rednecks buy into the action.
10/21/2009
01:18

You Took My Girl AND My Job!
South AmericaS13 E10

The boys get all pumped for a professional wrestling match.
10/21/2009