South America
I’m Depending on You
Season 22 E 7 • 11/14/2018
On the talk show, “Should We Start to Worry,” Al Gore confronts the spirt of Al Gore.
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Watching
01:05
Al Gore Isn’t DeadSouth AmericaS22 E7
Al Gore summons Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan to discuss their next steps.
11/14/2018
01:17
Al Gore Was RightSouth AmericaS22 E6
The boys think Al Gore is wasting time, but it turns out he really knows what he is talking about.
11/07/2018
01:21
An Excellent ResourceSouth AmericaS22 E6
Believing ManBearPig to be a demon, Al Gore summons the Dark Lord for help.
11/07/2018
01:39
An Excuse to Be Lazy and LameSouth AmericaS22 E8
Cartman speaks to a therapist about all the people who try to keep him from being happy.
11/28/2018
01:29
Cinematic ModeSouth AmericaS22 E7
As ManBearPig attacks the town, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny plan their escape from jail.
11/14/2018
01:12
Don’t Need Frickin’ ScientistsSouth AmericaS22 E7
Detective Yates makes some startling discoveries at the latest crime scene.
11/14/2018
01:19
I Need a Life TooSouth AmericaS22 E6
Detective Yates finally gets some time to relax, but discovers his wife has been playing over his saved game.
11/07/2018
02:11
I’d Rather Be in JailSouth AmericaS22 E7
Stan and his grandpa track down Kyle, Cartman and Kenny at school, only to be caught by the police again.
11/14/2018
01:14
I’m Depending on YouSouth AmericaS22 E7
On the talk show, “Should We Start to Worry,” Al Gore confronts the spirt of Al Gore.
11/14/2018
01:15
It’s Right ThereSouth AmericaS22 E6
ManBearPig attacks everyone eating at Red Lobster.
11/07/2018
01:42
Just Plain Rice!?South AmericaS22 E7
The boys try to renegotiate the current deal with ManBearPig, but the newly proposed terms are not wha the town hoped.
11/14/2018
02:25
ManBearPig vs. SatanSouth AmericaS22 E7
Satan and ManBearPig battle on the streets of South Park.
11/14/2018
01:02
My Own LifeSouth AmericaS22 E7
Maggie Yates begins a new life, without her husband… in Red Dead Redemption 2.
11/14/2018
02:24
Sifter of FateSouth AmericaS22 E6
Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, Al Gore and Satan go to the public library to learn the truth about ManBearPig. Meanwhile, Detective Yates makes his big arrest.
11/07/2018
00:41
Warrants for Their ArrestSouth AmericaS22 E6
Detective Yates lays out his case against Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick.
11/07/2018
01:27
We Wanted Nice ThingsSouth AmericaS22 E7
Grandpa explains, in excruciating detail, why the town of South Park made a deal with ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:28
What Would Al Gore Do?South AmericaS22 E7
Al Gore, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan devise a plan to defeat ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:09
When Should I Start to Worry?South AmericaS22 E7
The town gathers to discuss the current situation, but the meeting is interrupted by Satan.
11/14/2018
02:00
You Have to Stay StrongSouth AmericaS22 E7
Kyle returns home to talk with his parents but finds an unexpected guest in his room.
11/14/2018
01:07
You Signed Away the FutureSouth AmericaS22 E7
Stan confronts his grandpa about the true nature of ManBearPig.
11/14/2018