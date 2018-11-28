South America

You Sound Like Your Grandpa

Season 22 E 7 • 11/14/2018

After escaping from jail, Stan rushes home to his family, but finds Randy playing video games and getting high.

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01:24

A Little Help
South AmericaS22 E8

While still trying to keep them a secret, PC Principal and Vice Principal argue about what’s best for the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:05

Al Gore Isn’t Dead
South AmericaS22 E7

Al Gore summons Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan to discuss their next steps.
11/14/2018
01:39

An Excuse to Be Lazy and Lame
South AmericaS22 E8

Cartman speaks to a therapist about all the people who try to keep him from being happy.
11/28/2018
01:29

Cinematic Mode
South AmericaS22 E7

As ManBearPig attacks the town, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny plan their escape from jail.
11/14/2018
01:12

Don’t Need Frickin’ Scientists
South AmericaS22 E7

Detective Yates makes some startling discoveries at the latest crime scene.
11/14/2018
02:11

I’d Rather Be in Jail
South AmericaS22 E7

Stan and his grandpa track down Kyle, Cartman and Kenny at school, only to be caught by the police again.
11/14/2018
01:14

I’m Depending on You
South AmericaS22 E7

On the talk show, “Should We Start to Worry,” Al Gore confronts the spirt of Al Gore.
11/14/2018
00:45

I’m Not Doing THIS Again
South AmericaS22 E8

When they realize the PC Babies are missing, PC Principal and Strong Woman start searching, and arguing about who is to blame.
11/28/2018
01:15

It’s Right There
South AmericaS22 E6

ManBearPig attacks everyone eating at Red Lobster.
11/07/2018
01:42

Just Plain Rice!?
South AmericaS22 E7

The boys try to renegotiate the current deal with ManBearPig, but the newly proposed terms are not wha the town hoped.
11/14/2018
01:11

Let Your Inner You Shine
South AmericaS22 E8

Tweek, Tolkien and Cartman’s Mom try to understand what it means to live with anxiety.
11/28/2018
02:25

ManBearPig vs. Satan
South AmericaS22 E7

Satan and ManBearPig battle on the streets of South Park.
11/14/2018
01:05

My Anxiety Is UP TO HERE
South AmericaS22 E8

Cartman struggles to cope with his anxiety in a world that doesn’t understand him.
11/28/2018
01:02

My Own Life
South AmericaS22 E7

Maggie Yates begins a new life, without her husband… in Red Dead Redemption 2.
11/14/2018
01:58

PC Protest
South AmericaS22 E8

The PC Babies protest at a construction site. Meanwhile, PC Principal and Strong Woman, at their wits end, ask the police for help finding the PC Babies.
11/28/2018
01:27

We Wanted Nice Things
South AmericaS22 E7

Grandpa explains, in excruciating detail, why the town of South Park made a deal with ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:28

What Would Al Gore Do?
South AmericaS22 E7

Al Gore, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan devise a plan to defeat ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:09

When Should I Start to Worry?
South AmericaS22 E7

The town gathers to discuss the current situation, but the meeting is interrupted by Satan.
11/14/2018
02:00

You Have to Stay Strong
South AmericaS22 E7

Kyle returns home to talk with his parents but finds an unexpected guest in his room.
11/14/2018
01:07

You Signed Away the Future
South AmericaS22 E7

Stan confronts his grandpa about the true nature of ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:30

You Sound Like Your Grandpa
South AmericaS22 E7

After escaping from jail, Stan rushes home to his family, but finds Randy playing video games and getting high.
11/14/2018